When the hit reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race first hit television screens back in 2009, the original concept of the show was part parody - in typical drag fashion - of mainstream competition shows such as the Tyra Banks helmed America's Next Top Model. Now, with drag having entered the mainstream like never before, Hulu's new show Drag Me to Dinner sees drag superstars take on reality cooking shows in a riotous faux competition series, as a trailer for the upcoming show has now been released.

The new reality show will see teams of two drag icons battle it out both in the kitchen and at the dinner table, to throw the most fabulous dinner party according to a different theme with each episode. Each challenge will be judged on three categories: food and drink, entertainment, and design and decor. Should one need a break from peer drag-centric high-stakes reality competitions such as Drag Race - which recently saw the conclusion of its fifteenth season – or Queen of the Universe, which is set to embark on its second season outing next month, Drag Me to Dinner offers a light-hearted faux competition alternative; competing queens face-off not for a grand prize of $200,000 and a lifetime supply of cosmetics, but instead for the coveted Glorious Golden Grater - because while one team may be great... the other is grater.

Drag Me to Dinner boasts a sizable cast of 40 queens, including many Drag Race alumni alongside other notable drag legends; the cast is comprised of Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, and Jinkx Monsoon, The show is hosted by New York City legend Murray Hill, who will be joined by judges Neil Patrick Harris, Haneefah Wood, and Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio.

Drag Me to Dinner Features An Army of Superstars

Other queen set to compete include Ginger Minj, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, and Peaches Christ. However, the list doesn't end there, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam will also be featured in the series.

Patrick Harris also serves as executive producer for the show, alongside showrunner James Sunderland, with David Burtka and Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen also serve as the series' executive producers for Majordomo Media. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen are executive producers for Vox Media Studios.

Drag Me to Dinner will be released on May 31, with all episodes available to stream on Hulu. Check out the trailer for the upcoming show below: