Fifteen years ago, one of the most popular recent horror movies debuted in cinemas and it still makes lists of unforgettable stories to this day. Drag Me To Hell starred Alison Lohman (Matchstick Men) as a cursed woman who has to fight tooth and nail for her own survival. The movie was directed by horror master Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and starting this month, it has found a new streaming home on Prime Video.

Drag Me To Hell kicks off with a bad decision made by Lohman's character, Christine Brown. Eager to prove to her boss that she can be a cutthroat loan officer, Christine decides not to extend the mortgage of an old woman. The problem is, the woman decides to throw a curse on Christine: for three days, she's subjected to terrible ordeals and by the end of the torment, she has the risk of being pulled into the fiery depths of hell. The cast also features Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told), Justin Long (Barbarian), Lorna River (Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage), Dileep Rao (Avatar: The Way of Water), Reggie Lee (The Lincoln Lawyer), Adriana Barraza (Blue Beetle) and David Paymer (The Good Wife).

Despite the horrific synopsis and the torment that Christine is put under, Raimi managed to craft a disturbing horror movie that is also rated PG-13. The director and screenwriter managed to do this with a combination of factors. First, Raimi and his brother (and co-screenwriter) Ivan Raimi made Drag Me To Hell as an homage to low-budget horror movies, meaning that its special effects are at times campy and meant to make audiences laugh out loud. Additionally, the Raimis decided to create a horror atmosphere rather than actually depicting violence and gore — elements that tend to increase a movie's rating.

Drag Me To Hell Was a Horror Hit

The result was the best possible: Drag Me To Hell was a box office hit that earned over $90 million against a $30 million budget. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie stands tall at a 92% approval rate, meaning that it's absolutely a must-watch. Dana Stevens from Slate called it a "brilliantly nasty little horror film," and stated that the movie's campy elements "work perfectly." Roger Ebert gave it 3 out of 4 stars and praised Lohman as a scream queen worthy of the talents of Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Ever since it became a surprise hit, fans were soon asking Raimi about a sequel, which the director teased just last year. Even though the filmmaker didn't reveal much, he revealed that there's a team trying to come up with a story and that he's "anxious" about it. Should the sequel come to life, though, the story would probably have to follow another character. And even if we saw Christine again, Raimi would have to pull Alison Lohman out of retirement: After Drag Me To Hell, the actor worked on a handful of titles and has been under the radar since 2016.

You can stream Drag Me To Hell on Prime Video now.

Drag Me To Hell A loan officer who evicts an old woman from her home finds herself the recipient of a supernatural curse. Desperate, she turns to a seer to try and save her soul, while evil forces work to push her to a breaking point. Release Date March 15, 2009 Director Sam Raimi Cast Alison Lohman , Justin Long , Lorna Raver , Dileep Rao , David Paymer , Adriana Barraza Runtime 99 Writers Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi

