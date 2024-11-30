When we think of director Sam Raimi and horror, the first film that comes to mind is The Evil Dead. This 1983 supernatural haunt started a franchise that would redefine 80s horror and make multiple genre icons. However, there’s another beloved horror gem that the mainstream community rarely talks about because of its placement in Raimi’s filmography. That would be his 2009 film Drag Me to Hell. The horror thriller celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, and Scream Factory is honoring the occasion with new 4K editions.

There are three editions for horror fans to drool over. The first one is the standard 4K/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition combo pack slipcover that features the original killer poster artwork for $35.99 USD. The second version is slightly more expensive at $39.98, but it comes with an additional exclusive slipcover with deadly new artwork from Basil Gogos. This edition also has two posters — the film's original poster and the previously mentioned artwork by Gogos. The final edition is a Walmart exclusive steelbook for $35.54 with a new colorful interpretation of the poster. No matter which version you travel to hell with, you’ll get a new 4K scan of the film and a massive two-hour behind-the-scenes documentary titled Pardon My Curse: Making Drag Me to Hell. This has new and previously released interviews with co-writer/producer Ivan Raimi, actors Alison Lohman, Dileep Rao, and Lorna Raver, make-up effects designer Greg Nicotero, and more.

What Is ‘Drag Me to Hell’ About?

Drag Me to Hell follows Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), whose seemingly perfect life gets thrown into chaos after an old woman (Lorna Raver) curses herbecause Christine denied a request to extend a home loan. She seeks help before her soul belongs to the fiery depths below, but it might be too late and the price of survival may be too high for her to pay. Drag Me to Hell was Raimi’s triumphant return to the horror genre after his Spider-Man trilogy redefined the comic book genre in the 2000s. Each Spider-Man film had a bit of the director’s signature horror style, but nothing could prepare fans for the creative fun that Drag Me to Hell would produce.

Drag Me to Hell was also a great hit at the box office, making over $90 million on a $30 million budget. That might have had something to do with the impressive critical reception, with the horror thriller holding a 92% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, Raimi’s horror fanbase is a rabid bunch that’ll see anything the filmmaker comes out with. While the director has primarily been in producing roles over the last decade with hits like Crawl, Don’t Move, and Evil Dead Rise under his scary belt, he would return to the director’s chair for the superhero horror mash-up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. Yet even with Raimi’s blood-soaked resume, 15 years later, Drag Me to Hell is in the conversation with the director’s best films.

When Does ‘Drag Me to Hell’ Release on 4K?

The Slipcover editions of Drag Me to Hell were released on 4K in late October and are now available to purchase on Scream Factory’s website. Walmart’s exclusive 4K steel book will be released in early January and is currently up for pre-order on their website.