The Big Picture Drag Me to the Movies celebrates drag parodying iconic films with a hilarious twist, showcasing the queens' uncanny humor.

Created by Ron Hill & Jeff Maccubbin, Drag Me to the Movies will feature legendary RuPaul's Drag Race alumni.

This star-studded cast reimagines classics like The Wizard of Oz, Scream, and Silence of the Lambs, blending humor and appreciation for cinema's landmark titles.

Drag queens have always been a mainstay of cinema, with films recognizing how immensely enjoyable this elaborate art form is — even if they didn't always portray the people behind the drag in the best light. Recent years have seen a steady rise in better representations of drag queens, with groundbreaking series like RuPaul's Drag Race, and We're Here spotlighting the practice and opening up more platforms for these performers to be seen by audiences around the world. It's been astounding to watch these LGBTQ+ icons carve out their own space in modern media, with fans all agreeing: no matter what the project is, drag can make anything better. This is why Collider is thrilled to announce the release of Wow Presents Plus' brand-new parody series, Drag Me to the Movies alongside an exclusive trailer!

From the minds behind fan-favorite web shows like the award-winning UNHhhh and Why R Humans, Ron Hill, and Jeff Maccubbin come together once again to create a season's worth of jaw-dropping short films parodying some of Hollywood's biggest movies. These creators have become known for their chaotic approach to editing and how they turn the wildest performances into some of the funniest videos fans have ever seen. They'll be bringing this talent to recreating some of cinema's biggest classics, injecting each one with their own special brand of uncanny humor and fabulous style — and they're thrilled to be doing so with some of RuPaul's Drag Race's most legendary alumni! They understand how important it is to create a space where LGBTQ+ art of all kinds can thrive and are thrilled to be working on this project with such a fantastic group, the duo saying:

“If there are two things we are obsessed with, it's Camp Classic Movies, and drag queens. And we have been so lucky to get to twist these two things that we love into something fun and profoundly stupid. Our Awards Season-worthy cast constantly surprised us with their talent, dedication, and general green screen antics. See you at the (drag) movies!”

'Drag Me to the Movies' Brings Together Drag Race Royalty

The astounding cast they've brought together to see this dream come to life is one any fan of RuPaul's Drag Race will recognize, featuring some of the most iconic performers from across the show's many seasons. Drag Me to the Movies will feature the impeccable talents of She Couleé, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Daya Betty, Kelly Mantle, Jaymes Mansfield, Mayhem Miller, Crystal Methyd, and Jimbo. Any RuPaul's Drag Race viewer will understand just how utterly stacked this cast is; this team includes accomplished actresses, hilarious comedians, and literal fashion models — not to mention a few of the franchise's biggest winners — with each known for their endlessly funny personality and how they're able to master any script they come across. And they're going to need those skills with some of the wild parodies Hill and Maccubbin will be throwing at them!

The creative pair has decided to be as ambitious as possible with this project, this first season parodying and merging blockbuster movies to create something unlike anything viewers have seen before. This first season will include "Verse Btm Gun" ( a parody of Top Gun), "A Star is Spawned" (a parody of A Star is Born), "Spider-Lady of the Evening" (a parody of Spider-Man), "The Silence of the Prada" (a parody fusion of The Devil Wears Prada and The Silence of the Lambs), "Yelling Loudly" (a parody of Scream), "The Real Housewives of the Red Onion" (a parody of Knives Out and Glass Onion), "The Wizard of Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent" (a parody of Wizard of Oz), and "Showgirls and Sensibility" (a parody fusion of Showgirls and Sense and Sensibility).

These shorts are an appreciation as much as they are a parody, the creators honoring these landmark titles while still having fun with how far these concepts can go when carried by such a funny group of queens. Fans of these films will delight in seeing them reimagined but even those who haven't seen a single one can watch and be newly awed by what this amazing cast does with these hilarious concepts!

"Ron and Jeff are geniuses, as you've seen with their other WOW Presents Plus Originals, UNHhhh and Why R Humans?,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, “and we can't wait for fans to experience their latest work with Drag Me To The Movies. This stellar cast of Drag Race fan favorites takes camp classics and makes them even campier! You'll never watch your favorite movies the same way again!"

Drag Me to the Movies premieres on May 15, and you can stream the entire series on Wow Presents Plus. Find an exclusive trailer above and the parody posters below. You can stream RuPaul's Drag Race on Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

