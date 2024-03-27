The Big Picture Michelle Visage to host Drag Race Down Under, marking a historic change for the franchise.

Show needs to honor Australian and New Zealand culture with local icons on the judging panel.

Former Drag Race contestants make great hosts, ensuring a smooth transition for the show.

It's official! Michelle Visage is taking over the hosting reigns from RuPaul on Drag Race Down Under. Her experience and ability will make a seamless transition and infuse a new vibrancy into the reality franchise. It will also mark a shift should RuPaul step back from the hosting duties on the main show. This historic change will go down in Drag Race herstory.

Debuting in 2021, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under celebrates the best in Australasian drag. With queens hailing from Australia and New Zealand, the series took the format that fans knew and loved and gave it the Down Under twist. In the first three seasons, the show crowned Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, and Isis Avis Loren as the respective winners. At the time of its debut, it was the third Drag Race series hosted by the show's namesake, RuPaul, the second international franchise following RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Joining Ru on the judges panel included their right-hand woman Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson. But for the first time in Drag Race history, a major change is underway. For season four, RuPaul will be stepping down and passing the hosting baton to Michelle Visage. With this extraordinary change, it appears that the program will also drop "RuPaul" from the official title, similar to many of the other international franchises without RuPaul as the host. With Michelle in the main seat, Drag Race Down Under will have a fresh and exciting start.

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

Michelle Visage Has Experience on the Show and Passion For Drag

Michelle Visage has a storied career in the world of entertainment. Her first claim to fame was being part of the girl group Seduction, best known for their track on The Bodyguard soundtrack, a recurring joke that has pervaded many seasons of Drag Race. She began working in a professional capacity with RuPaul in New York City as a co-host of a morning radio show on WKTU. This lifelong friendship led her to joining RuPaul on their VH1 talk show in 1996, as well as collaborations in the world of music. When RuPaul's Drag Race debuted on Logo in 2009, it marked one of the first times Visage was not sitting beside Ru. Due to a previous contract she was unable to get out of, the first two seasons of the program lacked the two besties. Thankfully for everyone, she was able to join the judging panel for Season 3. And the rest is history.

Joining Ru on RuPaul's Drag Race, its All Stars spin-off, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Michelle Visage has been present for nearly every single episode, only missing one episode due to rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing. If it wasn't obvious, she is ingrained in the history of the show. For some, it may seem odd for Michelle, a ciswoman, to take on the hosting duties. As RuPaul says, "We're all born naked and the rest is drag." But Michelle has had experience filling in for RuPaul on the program before. She has taken over the top-of-the-show welcome duties, most recently during the second episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World 2. During the infamous makeover challenge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK 4, she stepped in as host and main judge in Ru's absence, where she shocked the fandom by eliminating fan favorite Dakota Schiffer.

Related Dawn Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race's' Most Lovable Villain Don't let the elf ears fool you! This shady queen is the best villain this franchise has ever seen.

Regardless of the decision, what Michelle proved was how easily she fit in. Hosting came naturally. Sitting by RuPaul's side for as long as she has, she knows how to make the show flow. She knows what makes Drag Race tick. While it might seem strange to see Michelle without Ru, she knows what she's doing and the show is in more than capable hands. And she's even been given Ru's stamp of approval with Ru saying, "I can't wait to see the franchise continue to flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage." As for why Ru is departing the franchise as host, it may be due to their current book tour as they celebrate their memoir The House of Hidden Meaning.

Michelle Visage has been integral to the franchise. She has been a big part of the success, as her passion for the art and the LGBTQ+ community has proven strong. Even when she is appearing on other television series, including Celebrity Big Brother UK and Strictly Come Dancing, she has championed the community and honored the people who helped shape her. She is well known for her spats on Celebrity Big Brother with Perez Hilton, who she branded as a fake, and the blatantly homophobic Katie Hopkins, who she called her views disgusting. During her tenure on Strictly Come Dancing, she and her partner Giovanni Pernice honored the ballroom scene, and her personal hero Madonna, with her performance of "Vogue." Michelle Visage is the definition of an ally. When it comes to Drag Race, her passion shines through. She may offer some tough love, especially if a queen comes out on the runway in the color green or with items glued to a corset, but her main mission is to help the contestants grow. She knows how important the drag scene was to shaping her career and that her ability to offer her best is why she has never left the show.

'Drag Race Down Under' Must Honor Australia and New Zealand in the New Season

Close

In the official statement from Michelle Visage on her new position, she stated, "The color, humor, and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart. I'm ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through." Drag Race Down Under is in great hands with Michelle Visage at the helm, but fans have had a great desire for seeing more Australasian culture infused into the program. A big part of the international franchises is, yes, it's still the same great show based on the American version, the infusion with their own history and culture. It's special when a runway theme honors their home country. It's special when a cultural pop culture icon drops into guest judge. It's special when history is taught through a Maxi Challenge. Drag Race Down Under has had its fair share of history and culture throughout the series, but fans have speculated that there might have been some disconnect by not having a judging panel reflect their countries. It's one thing to love the culture, it's another to be a part of it.

Michelle will be a fantastic host. But in the new era of the series, it needs to ensure that she is surrounded by Australian and New Zealand icons. To start, this would be a brilliant opportunity to bring in a rotation of previous Drag Race Down Under winners as guest judges. With Michelle as host and Rhys Nicholson continuing as the permanent judge, there is no set drag queen representative on the panel. Bringing in Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, and Isis Avis Loren would allow them to offer their secrets to success to the competing drag queens, offering insight and advice from their experience as a contestant. It could also be a chance to bring on other legends from the franchise, including Kween Kong, Art Simone, Anita Wig'lit, and Hannah Conda, to come in for an appearance. Both Anita Wig'lit and Hannah Conda have gone on to compete in international All-Stars seasons since their initial appearance. It comes down to bringing in a guest judge who can marry the culture and drag to fill the void left by RuPaul.

Drag Race Down Under has an interesting history when it comes to bringing in guest judges onto the show. Due to the COVID pandemic, the first season unfortunately featured mostly virtual appearances, including Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Taika Waititi, and Olivia Newton-John, and they weren't even guest judges. Being able to bring in some top tier names from Australasian pop culture, including in-person appearances from pop royalty like Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan, would help viewers forget Ru wasn't there! Other great options to join the judging panel for a guest appearance could include comedian Joel Creasey, an in-person appearance from Emmy Winner and White Lotus star Murray Bartlett, Magda Szubanski of Kath and Kim fame, Olympic Gold Medalist Ian Thorpe, pop star Lorde, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show creator Richard O'Brien. But the biggest draw would be to figure out a way to get Hugh Jackman or Nicole Kidman on the show. Dream big kids!

As for the challenges and runway themes, the time has come to go full-fledged The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. As one of the most impactful queer films in cinematic history, the movie has helped to define drag in the region. While some contestants have included looks inspired by the film, a full runway honoring Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is more than necessary. While the Night of 1000 Kylie Minogues was one of the most disastrous runways during the third season, swapping out Kylie for Nicole Kidman could offer an abundance of options. Though, hopefully, they would limit to only one queen coming out in a Moulin Rouge-inspired garment. A challenge parodying Kath and Kim would get viewers in a tizzy. Of course, honoring Indigenous people should always be represented in Drag Race Down Under. Sometimes the lip sync songs have included Down Under artists, and more of that should happen. A season without Kylie Minogue or Olivia Newton-John just doesn't seem right. One gay icon of Australian decent that has not been featured yet is Peter Allen. His impact on music and the LGBTQ+ culture is unmatched. Many viewers may have heard of him via the musical The Boy From Oz, thanks to a Tony winning star turn from Hugh Jackman. His songbook is quite vast and prolific, and thus a "Not the Boy Next Door" lip sync would be legendary.

Why Previous Cast Members Make Great Hosts of 'Drag Race'

Close

While many mainstream fans of RuPaul's Drag Race are familiar with RuPaul as the main host, many of the international spin-offs have featured former cast members taking on the hosting reigns. And almost every single time, it's proven they make some of the best hosts. Following her run on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, Brooke Lynn Hytes headed back up north to her homeland of Canada to serve as the host of Canada's Drag Race. Originally set up to share the hosting duties with original judges Stacey McKenzie and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, since their departure after the first season, Brooke Lynn has held down the fort and eased into the role as the face of the franchise. With four seasons and a Canada's Drag Race vs the World spin-off under her belt, Brooke Lynn's dominance as an artist and experience in the industry has made Canada's Drag Race one of the fan-favorite international series. As the host of Drag Race France, Nicky Doll has proven that it doesn't matter where you place, hosting Drag Race requires passion and care. A former contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12, Nicky Doll has become one of the most beloved hosts in the entire franchise. Her ability to connect with the contests and willfully engage at an emotional and human level has lifted Drag Race France to the top of the pack.

While she's not the main host, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 star Jiggly Caliente serves as the link between the judging panel and the contestants on Drag Race Philippines. Already having a bond and connection with the queens from off the show, Jiggly's ability to tell it like it is allows the contestants to better understand the critiques coming from across the table. Rita Baga has used her French-Canadian essence to lead Drag Race Belgique. Two seasons in, the Canada's Drag Race runner-up and Canada's Drag Race vs the World finalist may not be as in tune to the Belgian culture as her counterparts are to their home countries, but Rita's funloving personality shines through. Taking on co-hosting duties on Drag Race Mexico, Valentina, originally from Drag Race Season 9 and Drag Race All Stars 4, and Lolita Banana, from Drag Race France, have brought their Mexican heritage to Drag Race Mexico while cohesively sharing the duties as the stars.

They have seamlessly showcased their ability to shine while letting the contestants have their star-turning moments. While going from host to contestant and back to host, Pangina Heals is one of the world's top drag entertainers and stars within the Drag Race cinematic universe. Originally as a co-host of Drag Race Thailand, Pangina has risen to stardom since her appearance on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World. With Drag Race Thailand returning for a third season later this year, Pangina's experience on both sides of the show will bring more levity to the new season. Having a familiar face host Drag Race allows the international series to have an immediate familiarity that the viewers can connect to. And thus, fans should feel that Drag Race Down Under is under the capable hands of Michelle Visage.

It's about to be a new frontier in the world of Drag Race. As a new era of Drag Race Down Under will be led by Michelle Visage, what will not change is the LGBTQ+ community's love for the franchise. Drag Race is all over the world. It truly is a phenomenon. And one of the most important queer programs to ever reach the airwaves. No matter who's in the judges' chair, Drag Race will be watched and loved. Congratulations to Michelle Visage. You've got big shoes to fill!

Drag Race Down Under will air on Stan in Australia and WOWPresents+ internationally. Past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race can be streamed on Paramount+

Watch on Paramount+