Drag Race Down Under has officially welcomed ten new queens into the ever-growing Drag Race family. Hoping that they will be Down Under's Next Drag Superstar, these Down Under Divas are eager to show their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to snatch the crown. The ten queens represent the best of Australasia, representing Australia and New Zealand.

This season, it's Michelle's house. Michelle Visage will take over as host Drag Race Down Under Season 4. She will be joined by judge Rhys Nicholson. And, for the first time ever, Down Under queens will be judging and mentoring Down Under queens. Previous winners Kita Mean (Season 1), Spankie Jackzon (Season 2), and Isis Avis Loren (Season 3) will be on hand to bring their drag knowledge to the Werk Room. Additionally, guest judges will include G Flip, Season 15 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Sasha Colby, actor and New Zealand singer Ladyhawke, media personality Sophie Monk, popstar Peach PRC, and actor Matt Okine.

Brenda Bressed

Melbourne, VIC, 24

Image via World of Wonder

A high-energy camp performer with a background in musical theatre. Despite her young age, Brenda Bressed is considered to be one of the most polished queens on the Melbourne scene. In 2023, Brenda appeared as one of the finalists on The Voice Australia, belonging to Rita Ora’s team, and has since garnered quite the following. Brenda names Dolly Parton as a key drag inspiration, and she is in awe of her fashion, wigs, musical talent, and charity work.

Freya Armani

Brisbane, QLD, 24

Image via World of Wonder

Originally born in Philadelphia, USA of Lebanese and Puerto Rican ethnicity, Freya Armani made her way across the pond back in 2011. She started drag in 2019 and has found herself to be booked and blessed ever since, working as a regular at all the biggest gay clubs up and down the Gold Coast. Known for her stage presence, she belongs to the Drag Haus of Thicc, a POC collective in Brisbane, and is passionate about innovation and diversity in the industry. In addition to competitive dance experience, she also has years of acting on the stage and screen, as well as a Bachelor's degree in dramatic training from Queensland University of Technology.

Karna Ford

Sydney, NSW 27

Image via World of Wonder

Known for her high-energy performance style and sassy attitude, Sydney’s dancing diva can be found jumping off stages and doing the splits. One of the newest queens on the scene, she has quickly become well known, with a recent highlight being winning Sydney’s Slay 2 Stay competition. Karna Ford was also a special guest performer at the opening ceremonies for Sydney World Pride and recently appeared in Jessica Mauboy’s latest music video, “Right Here, Right Now,” and on the TV series NCIS Sydney. She is excited to incorporate more of her Filipino culture into her performances and travel internationally with drag.

Lazy Susan

Melbourne, VIC, 32

Image via World of Wonder

This queen is pure comedy. Known for her zany sense of humor and kooky drag aesthetic, Lazy Susan’s drag is unmatched by any other queen on the Melbourne scene. Her most recent achievements include performing with Charlie XCX, appearing in a Troye Sivan music video, and selling out at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. She is also known for her online content, namely her YouTube channel, as well as appearing on Kick Ons with Art Simone.

Lucina Innocence

Auckland, NZ, 28

Image via World of Wonder

This queen is a tall drink of water, standing at around 6’7’’ in drag. Lucina Innocence has spent the last seven years building up her reputation and is known for her wig styling ability – with some of her work appearing on drag race alumni Yuri Guaii & Flor. Lucina is a gorgeous queen who can make her own garments and is known for her live singing performances.

Mandy Moobs

Brisbane, QLD, 33

Image via World of Wonder

Brisbane’s most accomplished drag costumier, Mandy Moobs offers the most polished looks – some of which have already appeared on the mainstage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! Known as the ‘mum’ of Brisbane, Mandy’s achievements include having been nominated for Best Drag Artist three years in a row and having represented Australia at the NZ Pride Ski week last year.

Max Drag Queen

Melbourne, VIC, 24

Image via World of Wonder

A formidable force on the Melbourne scene, Max Drag Queen is known for pulling out ALL the stunts on stage, as well as belonging to the Isis Avis Loren Dynasty. Max has previously won Best New Talent at Melbourne’s Drag Awards, won countless drag competitions such as Dragathon, and appeared in a number of national campaigns. Many queens fear having to perform against Max Drag Queen!

Nikita Iman

Auckland, NZ, 27

Image via World of Wonder

This Samoan beauty was born in the ballroom where she won her first category, “FACE” – which is exactly what she’ll be serving in the competition! After getting a taste of drag, Nikkita Iman ventured out to explore the Auckland club scene and has been unstoppable ever since. Now based in Sydney, Nikita recently made the move to try and break into the scene there.

Olivia Dreams

Wellington, NZ, 26

Image via World of Wonder

Olivia Dreams is a young, passionate, and high-performing person who is up and coming on the Wellington scene. She’s been doing drag for three years now and is known for being the quintessential pop diva, able to serve a high-energy dance number or ballad. Her biggest achievement so far is producing her own drag show that toured nationwide. Olivia’s star is shining bright. Originally from Te Tai Tokerau and of Te Rarawa descent, she has been calling Te-Whanganui-a-Tara home for the last four years and aims to ensure that Rainbow Wellington is inclusive and supports diverse rainbow and disability communities.

Vybe

Sydney, NSW, 32

Image via World of Wonder

Vybe has been in the Sydney scene for the last 13 years, residing with her drag sister (and brother), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 contestant Coco Jumbo. Vybe is a polished queen with a killer sense of humor. A regular host at Universal, Stonewall, and Arq Sydney, she has performed at major venues, festivals, parties, and the incredible Mardi Gras After Party numerous times over the years. She has also worked with high-profile companies, including Qantas, Disney, and Playstation.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Drag queens from Australia and New Zealand compete in a series of challenges to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Hosted by RuPaul, the show features fierce runway looks, outrageous performances, and dramatic lip-sync battles to win the title of Down Under's next drag superstar. Release Date April 30, 2021 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Rhys Nicholson Main Genre Reality Creator(s) RuPaul

Stream on WOW Presents Plus