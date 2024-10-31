It's a new era of Drag Race Down Under, as RuPaul has stepped aside and given the hosting duties to the iconic Michelle Visage. With ten new queens eager to snatch the crown, it's Michelle Visage's house now! Embarking on its fourth exciting season, the drag competition series will watch as the Down Under divas bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in hopes of becoming Down Under's Next Drag Superstar.

The ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of Down Under's Next Drag Superstar. Sashaying to the main stage, ready to compete and forever be part of Drag Race herstory, the queens will judged by Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson, with an exciting group of guest judges. To help mentor the queens, the previous winners of Drag Race Down Under, Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, and Isis Avis Loren, are set to appear throughout the season.

When is 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4 Coming Out?

Drag Race Down Under Season 4 premieres Friday, November 1st on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia.

Where Can You Watch 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4?

Drag Race Down Under Season 4 streams exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and internationally and on Stan in Australia. Subscriptions for WOW Presents Plus are $49.99 a year or $4.99 a month.

Can You Watch 'Drag Race Down Under' On TV?

Sadly, no. You must be a subscriber to WOW Presents Plus or Stan, depending on your location.

Is There a Trailer for 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4?

Yes! In the trailer, Michelle Visage is celebrated as the new host of Drag Race Down Under, delivering the iconic lines. Ten new queens enter the Werk Room as the rotation of guest judges are seen taking their coveted spot on the judges' panel. And, for the first time in Drag Race Down Under herstory, Down Under queens will be judging and mentoring Down Under queens. It's a celebration of Down Under drag!

Who Stars in 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4?

The dolls are out of the box! The ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of “Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar” in its 4th season, now hosted by global icon, Michelle Visage. They are Brenda Bressed (24, Melbourne, VIC), Freya Armani (24, Brisbane, QLD), Karna Ford (27, Sydney, NSW), Lazy Susan (32, Melbourne, VIC), Lucina Innocence (28, Auckland, NZ), Mandy Moob (33, Brisbane, QLD), Max Drag Queen (24, Melbourne, VIC), Nikita Iman (27, Auckland, NZ), Olivia Dreams (26, Wellington, NZ), and Vybe (32, Sydney, NSW). Be sure to meet the queens in the exclusive Meet the Queens video!

The extra special guest judges joining new host Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson on this season include singing sensation G Flip, Season 15 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Sasha Colby, actor and New Zealand singer Ladyhawke, media personality Sophie Monk, popstar Peach PRC, and actor Matt Okine. This is also the first time in Drag Race herstory that Down Under queens will be mentoring Down Under queens. Past winners Isis Avis Loren (Season 3), Spankie Jackzon (Season 2) and Kita Mean (Season 1); as well as Logie-nominated Kween Kong (Season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars), Anita Wigl’t (Season 2 and Canada vs. The World) and more on board.

What is 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4 About?

Drag Race Down Under is based on the hit American series RuPaul's Drag Race. Bringing the action Down Under, the series searches Australasia for the best drag artists. Week after week, the queens will engage in an assortment of challenges that will test their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent! Led by Michelle Visage, queens will have to prove what it takes to be a drag superstar or be at risk of going home in a Lip Sync for Your Life. One queen will shantay and stay while the other will sashay away. Through twists and turns, Drag Race Down Under has dazzled auditions as it celebrates Australasia through the art of drag.

Who Is Making 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4?

The Stan Original Series Drag Race Down Under is an 8x60’ World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan in Australia, WOW Presents Plus, everywhere else. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Cailah Scobie (Stan), Alicia Brown (Stan), Pip Rubira (WB), and Nick Tanner (Passion) also serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

Who Has Previously Won' Drag Race Down Under' Season 4?

Drag Race Down Under Season 4 will celebrate the past, as the four previous winners, Kita Mean (Season 1), Spankie Jackzon (Season 2), and Isis Avis Loren (Season 3), will be on hand to mentor this season's queens.

Drag Race Down Under begins Friday, November 1st on WOW Presents Plus internationally and Stan in Australia. Previous seasons of Drag Race Down Under are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

