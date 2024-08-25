RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is about to change the world as 12 international queens representing twelve out of the fifteen international franchises of Drag Race are coming together to fight for a prestigious title. They will also win a cash prize and a spot in the International Pavilion in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Since the show has expanded globally, Drag Race has become one of the most dominating franchises in all of reality television. In every market they air, they have made herstory.

Since 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has been delighting fans with its charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. By putting the art of drag and queer storytelling on the map, the show has proudly expanded into fifteen countries around the world. With the show in various markets in various languages, the show has proven that no matter where on earth the show is presented, drag is universal. While each of the fifteen series follows the same format, they each have their own idiosyncracies that make them their own special product. But which franchise is the best?

15 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under'

3 Seasons

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under never quite found its footing. Despite having some of the most well-rounded drag queens, some early kinks in the first season sadly dropped this franchise to the bottom. For its first season, the series welcomed to the stage one of the most beloved Australian drag queens, Art Simone, and the queen that Katya and Trixie Mattel made a household name, Karen From Finance, but they didn't live up to their hype when they walked into the Werk Room with. By season two, it was a wild journey to the top where the most charismatic queen easily won out, but launched global stardom for her bosom buddies, Hannah Conda and Kween Kong. And then there was Season 3.

The international curse of Season 3 truly put a dark cloud on the series as the spark was just missing. Perhaps each season only being 8 episodes each causes a truncated and rushed feel. Oh, and the lack of guest judges unfortunately coming to set due to lockdown restrictions, it never felt complete. Originally hosted by RuPaul with their bosom buddy Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, Season 4 is set to be helmed by Michelle Visage. Perhaps a new energy will reinvigorate the franchise!

14 'Drag Race Thailand'

2 Seasons

As the first international series in the Drag Race Cinematic Universe, Drag Race Thailand truly was ahead of its time. Due to licensing and such, this series has been one of the hardest series to watch, with subtitles, after the fact. The series borrowed the format from the flagship franchise, with a little bit of freedom to make it unique.

Drag Race Thailand set the stage ablaze by incorporating drag culture with Thai culture, something many other international franchises welcomed when they debuted. Oh, and there was a queen who did set herself on fire! For the most part, Drag Race Thailand has been lost in the shuffle, but thankfully, it received some newfound love when co-host Pangina Heals competed on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World Season 1. The fans wanted more Drag Race Thailand and World of Wonder listened. A third season hosted by Pangina will be returning in 2024.

13 'Drag Race Belgique'

2 Seasons

Drag Race is slowly conquering all of Europe! Drag Race Belgique has been celebrating the unique and alternative world of Belgium drag. Spoken in French, the series is hosted by Canada's Drag Race alum Rita Baga with Belgium's entry for Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Mustii by her side for both seasons. Drag Race Belgique has had its rough edges but has beautifully showcased a different side of the art form.

Looking at the flagship program, both winners of Drag Race Belgique, Drag Couenne and Alvidla, appear like unconventional artists, yet they define what makes Belgium drag so special. While the artistry has been on point, the series has had its growing pains. Rita is a fine host but doesn't seem to have the connection to the contestants some of her counterparts have. What makes this series so special is how important Belgian culture is incorporated into the challenges and runways. Like many of the international series, tapping into the history of Belgium makes it educational on top of entertainment.

12 'Drag Race Brasil'

1 Season

Having waited for their opportunity to finally compete on Drag Race, the cast were determined to bring their best and fight for the crown. While this show is no stranger to feisty, competitive drag queens, this cast brought the drama. Organzza was the early frontrunner of the season, but her passion to win sometimes got the best of her, turning some fans off while watching. Then there was the slow rise of Betina Polaroid, who started from the bottom and rose to the top at one of the strongest elevations the show has ever seen. In the end, it was Organzza who snatched the title as she represented black queens in Brazil with the crown on her head.

11 'Drag Race Germany'

1 Season

Representing drag artists from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, Drag Race Germany finally came to light in 2023. Bringing some of the finest artistry to the stage, Drag Race Germany was a celebration of how to uniquely do drag. The cast of Drag Race Germany was filled with a wonderful amount of diversity, not only from the three countries competing but with queens also representing Bolivia and Brazil.

Host Barbie Breakout is not only one of the most beloved drag queens in Germany, but her devotion and care for the cast made the series feel special. She was joined by her partner, Gianni Jovanovic, and Andy Warhol's "Queen of the Night," Dianne Brill. Fans will never forget Dianne and her earpiece, Herbert, trying to communicate her critiques in German. Drag Race Germany is easily one of the most important moments in Drag Race history as the inaugural winner, Pandora Nox, was the first AFAB queen in the history of the franchise. It was a monumental and groundbreaking moment to have Pandora proudly represent a community that is often not given the same recognition.

10 'Drag Race Sverige'

1 Season

Easily the most underrated franchise of all, Drag Race Sverige brought Swedish drag to the mainstream, becoming one of the biggest hits in Sweden. Hosted by Robert Fux, also known as Fux Delux, Drag Race Sverige is one of the unique entries in the franchise. In its first season, the show decided it would be more than exciting to turn the show on its head and introduce some twists. In the first episode, the winner of the mini-challenge received immunity for the first challenge.

Then, when the queens partook in the Reading Challenge later that season, not only did the eliminated queens get the chance to come back and read, but the best of the eliminated queens returned to the competition, knocking out multiple frontrunners in the process! In the end, it was a dominating run by Admira Thunderpussy, who, week after week, brought her A game to the stage. To keep it interesting once again, there was no lip sync for the crown, something that rarely ever happens on Drag Race. Drag Race Sverige is special just because they pushed the limits of where Drag Race could go.

9 'Drag Race Italia'

3 Seasons

Be Italian! Drag Race Italia first came to the global stage in 2021. Hosted by Italian drag queen Priscilla, Drag Race Italia did things their way. Joined by eccentric actress Chiara Francini and television personality Tommaso Zorzi, who was replaced in Season 3 by Paola Iezzzi and Paolo Camilli, the judging panel was a major part of what made this show pop. Oh, and the queens.

Italian drag is top-notch, and many of the drag artists who have competed on the show have proven just that. In the first season, there were many questionable decisions, including crowning Elecktra Bionic, having won zero maxi challenges the entire season. By Season 2, the show made up for it when frontrunner La Diamond walked away with the victory. Then, Season 3 was all about a battle for the top when Lina Galore just edged out Melissa Bianchini for the win. Drag Race Italia may do things their way, like how they play Snatch Game, but the competition was always exceptional.

8 'Drag Race Holland'

2 Seasons

Drag Race Holland has only had two seasons, but it has produced two of the best winners on the globe, Envy Peru and Vanessa Van Cartier. Hosted by infamous television personality Fred van Leer, Drag Race Holland marked the first time a Drag Race series was hosted by a non-drag queen. But don't worry, he appeared in drag each episode. Drag Race Holland has given the world some of the most legendary drag artists that have taken their skills across the globe, two of which, Janey Jackey and Keta Minaj, veered over to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

Drag Race Holland has also featured a cast with close connections, as the drag scene in The Netherlands is tight-knit. Part of what made Drag Race Holland, specifically Season 2, so juicy was some shocking drama, including Vivaldi using their contraband cell phone and not getting eliminated, taking a finalist spot from fan-favorite Keta Minaj. Unfortunately, the series has not been renewed as many of the faces attached to the show have joined another drag program in the Netherlands. Fans are hoping that the return of Drag Race Thailand might mean there is hope for another season of Drag Race Holland in the future.

7 'Canada's Drag Race'

4 Seasons, 2 Vs the World Seasons

Canadian drag finally got their chance to share their art with the world when Canada's Drag Race premiered in 2020. Brooke Lynn Hytes, a finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, became the first former contestant to go on and host an international iteration of the franchise. For Season 1, the show adopted a unique way of hosting where the three judges, Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Stacey McKenzie, each took on the RuPaul role.

But, by Season 2, the show took a turn and dropped them both, as Brooke Lynn was joined by stylist Brad Goreski and Canadian television personality, and Season 1's Squirrel Friend, Traci Melchor. Like its American counterpart, the queens brought excellent drag alongside their nonstop drama. In its four seasons and two Canada's Drag Race vs the World seasons, the show has produced superstars. From winners like Priyanka to larger-than-life personalities like Jimbo and Melinda Verga, Canada's Drag Race has thrived thanks to the queens and their quotable memes.

6 'Drag Race France'

3 Seasons

When your host has as much passion and care as the contestants, you know it's going to be a special show. Drag Race France has been one of the most beloved franchises of Drag Race since it debuted in 2022, the series is hosted by Nicky Doll, a contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12. She proved that you can be eliminated early in your original season and still become one of the best, if not the best, hosts on the entire planet. Between heartfelt Rusical challenges and shocking twists involving a damn phone elongated the maxi challenges, Drag Race France has allowed

French drag to explode to the international stage. The first two seasons were dynamite and would easily catapult the franchise toward the top of this list, but sadly, Drag Race France experienced the third season curse. For its third season, the winner was Le Filip, who became the second winner to never win a maxi challenge. Drag Race France is all about the incredible energy that Nicky Doll sends into the room. Her aura makes this series one of the best.

5 'Drag Race España'

3 Seasons, 1 All Star Season

Drag Race España shocked the world with just how breathtaking Spanish drag is. First premiering in 2021, Drag Race España was shot out of a cannon and proved that even in Spanish, Drag Race is universal. The series has been hosted by Spanish superstar Supremme de Luxe with a panel including fashion designer Ana Locking and media personalities and husbands Los Javis, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo.

Ever since the series' first winner, Carmen Faralla, was crowned, Drag Race España has set the bar high. Part of what has made this series jump off the screen is introducing the world to drag from the Canary Islands. Drag Race España continued the Season 3 curse, which then extended into Drag Race España All Stars. Both seasons were marred with controversial judging decisions. Regardless of outcomes, fans have clamored for more exquisite drag from this exceptional franchise.

4 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'

5 Seasons, 2 vs the World Seasons

British drag is inherently campy. Season after season, RuPaul's Drag Race UK has continued to prove that the British sensibility and over-the-top humor is what makes this the perfect spin-off. As the second international edition, and first global version to be hosted by the show's namesake, RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been a hit since 2019. Michelle Visage joined Ru across the pond with a rotating panel comprised of comedian Alan Carr and legendary host Graham Norton. The first season had all the charm that Drag Race is known for, setting the bar high for girl group challenges with "Break Up Bye Bye."

When it returned for Season 2, RuPaul's Drag Race UK offered an entry into one of the best single seasons in the history of the show. While the season was temporarily shut down due to the COVID lockdown, when Season 2 returned for filming, fans were granted the historic girl group challenge, "UK Hun," as well as the infamous RuPaul meltdown about not wanting to see any H&M. RuPaul's Drag Race UK has not been the best when it comes to representation, but it has showcased the dry humor and wit the nation celebrates. The show has given the world some of the most internationally beloved winners, including Lawrence Chaney, as well as two seasons of the spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

3 'Drag Race Mexico'

2 Seasons

Drag Race Mexico came onto the scene in 2023 and has brought Mexican drag excellence to the stage. For the first season, the series featured a pair of hosts, Valentina from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 and Lolita Banana from Drag Race France Season 1. The season was simply extraordinary, though it did start with a dud following a few lip syncs for your life with queens not knowing their lyrics.

The season presented one of the strongest and diverse top fours in the franchise with winners Cristian Peralta, Matraka, Regina Voce, and Gala Varo. With the bar set so high, Season 2 needed to be just as good, if not better. And so far, it's hitting its potential. There was a massive change for Season 2 as Valentina was replaced by Taiga Brava, the winner of Queen of the Universe Season 2. Yet another franchise that is celebrates their culture, Drag Race Mexico is colorful and vibrant, offering some of the most iconic moments. Whether it's a telenovela challenge or drag piñatas, Drag Race Mexico delivered.

2 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

16 Seasons, 9 All Star Seasons

This is the beginning of the rest of your life! RuPaul's Drag Race has been one of the biggest reality television programs, winning multiple awards as it has changed the landscape for queer entertainment. Since the infamous Season 1 filter in 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has evolved and allowed drag artists around the world to make this art form a lucrative career. RuPaul's Drag Race has been a launching pad for many of its contestants, spawning other drag-inspired television series in the process.

The American iteration of the show has had its highs and lows. What do you expect after sixteen seasons? The flagship series has opened up conversations about the queer community like no other television series has done before. RuPaul's Drag Race is a historic reality television show that shows no signs of stopping. Perhaps another list mentioning the best moments of the flagship series is in order!

1 'Drag Race Philippines'

3 Seasons

Pop off ate! Drag Race Philippines literally changed the face of the international Drag Race scene. In 2022, the series officially debuted in Tagalog. Hosted by Filipino media sensation Paolo Ballesteros, nicknamed Mamwa Pao on the show, Drag Race Philippines made history with two transgender permanent judges on the panel, television personality KaledKaren and former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Jiggly Caliente.

Like many other international series, Drag Race Philippines put Filipino culture at the forefront, incorporating it into every single challenge and every single runway. And the queens did not skimp on presenting exceptional drag. The moment that Drag Race Philippines officially took off was during the girl group challenge with the song, "Pop Off Ate." It shot to number one in the Philippines and helped bring LGBTQ+ issues in the Philippines back into the conversation. Part of the allure of Drag Race Philippines is that the competitors know each other from the outside world and brought that outside world drama inside the Werk Room. Oh, and Drag Race Philippines was the first international season to feature their own Untucked. These queens bring the drama. And the chow! If there is one international series to start with, it's this one.

