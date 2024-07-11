Drag is all over the world. As RuPaul says, it's a phenomenon! RuPaul's Drag Race is one of the most beloved and winning reality programs on the planet. Thanks to its success in the United States, the show has spun the show-off across the globe in over a dozen international markets. What these incredible international seasons of Drag Race have proven is, not only is the art of drag universal, it's celebrated and amplified queer voices and stories through a global perspective.

RuPaul's Drag Race took off when it made its debut on Logo in 2009. With sixteen regular seasons and nine All Stars seasons under its belt, RuPaul's Drag Race has expanded internationally. Two of the English-speaking international series were hosted by RuPaul, while the others have been hosted by a combination of previous Drag Race contestants or various international drag icons. The series that utilize the Drag Race format internationally include Drag Race Thailand, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race España, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Italia, Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines, Drag Race Belgique, Drag Race Sverige, Drag Race Mexico, Drag Race Brasil, and Drag Race Germany. While some consider The Switch part of the family, we will not consider it canon as it strays away from the format. With so many seasons, the crowned queens around the world are giving the American girls a run for their money.

20 Organzza

'Drag Race Brasil'

Brazilians are passionate about things they love. And the Brazilian fan base of Drag Race have been begging and pleading for their own iteration of the show for the brilliant artists of their country. And they got it! Debuting in 2023, Drag Race Brasil celebrated twelve drag artists across the nation as they competed for a stunning crown and scepter.

Hosted by Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen, the season crowned Organzza as the inaugural winner. Organzza brought a mix of Afrofutrism and Carnival to the stage. Her passion to win gave her a bit of an antagonistic aura, but her fight was worthwhile. Organzza's ability to bring fashion and theatricality earned her the crown in the end.

19 Paloma

'Drag Race France'

Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race 12 contestant Nicky Doll, Drag Race France introduced Parisian haute couture and a humorous dry wit that only the French can do on the global stage. The first season of the series saw a colorful cast of characters vying for the crown, but one queen stood out among the rest: Paloma.

A well-versed performer, Paloma was the epitome of French drag and a worthy winner of the first season. Paloma's ability to bring French references, through fashion and art, into everything she brought into the Werk Room. Her journey to the top was a battle, and she has continued to use her platform for good. Paloma made an appearance in the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

18 Sharonne

'Drag Race España'

Sometimes, Drag Race, in any country, honors queens who have devoted their lives to the craft and art of drag. Such was the case when crowning the winner of Drag Race España 2. Sharonne had a storied career in the Spanish drag scene before arriving on the show.

Using her impeccable comedy stylings with her well-rounded ability to tackle any challenge, Sharonne was a frontrunner the moment she stepped foot in the Werk Room. She placed in the top in nearly every single episode of the season, winning a total of three Maxi Challenges overall. She also happens to be the oldest queen to be crowned at the age of 45. Following her run on the show, she was a semifinalist in the Spanish selection competition for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

17 Alvilda

'Drag Race Belgique'

Back for Season 2, Drag Race Belgique introduced the world to nine brand-new queens. From the jump, one queen stood strong and heads above the rest. Despite her petite stature, Alvilda had a dominating run during the season.

Infusing a unique blend of alternative drag that blended femininity and masculinity, Alvida served some of the best looks in all the world. When she set fire to the stage during the talent show, fans knew almost instantly she was the one to beat. Yet no one could! Now she's the current reigning queen of Belgium!

16 Danny Beard

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'

Drag celebrates all sorts of artistry. The subversive artform has evolved over the decades and through the years, many styles of drag came to prominence on Drag Race itself. Danny Beard made history as the first bearded queen to be judged by RuPaul on any of their hosted series. And then they added another first to their trivia page by becoming the first bearded queen to win any iteration of Drag Race when they won RuPaul's Drag Race UK 4.

Integrating their signature drag makeup with their hilarious comedy and perspective on fashion, Danny Beard ended up winning the tight race over the equally unique Cheddar Gorgeous. Nothing will quite beat their Little Shop of Horrors-inspired runway with that giant plant puppet on their head. Danny Beard is a certified legend.

15 Drag Couenne

'Drag Race Belgique'

When Drag Couenne won the first season of Drag Race Belgique, it opened up fans' eyes to see that a more alternative perspective of drag can, should, and will be celebrated around the world. Dominating the season with some of the most exceptional runways in the world, Drag Couenne married Belgian culture with remarkable art.

That Surrealism runway was unmatched! Fans just couldn't get enough of Drag Couenne and eagerly awaited every time she turned the corner to present their runway. Between subverting the artform with both masculinity and feminity in their drag persona, Drag Couenne allowed similarly unique artists to feel seen through the lens of Drag Race.

14 Drag Sethlas

'Drag Race España All Stars'

Hola Babies! As the winner of the first, and at this moment, only international All Star season, Drag Sethlas finally brought the crown to the Canary Islands. Many fans felt that Drag Sethlas didn't get a fair shot during their initial season of Drag Race España 2, so they were eager to see them get redemption. Drag Sethlas infused the splendor and grandeur of the extraordinary drag from Las Palmas.

When they returned for the All Stars season, it was almost clear that she was going to win the way the judges' panel celebrated every single thing she did during the season. While many fans, and some queens, namely Sagittaria, felt that she was being judged through a bias, when her name was officially announced as the winner of Drag Race España All Stars, it was the right and only answer for the quick season. Drag Sethlas never saw the bottom at all during the season, giving her one of the best track records in the history of the franchise.

13 Cristian Peralta

'Drag Race Mexico'

In Mexico, the drag scene is split between female impersonation and "transformista," also known as celebrity transformation. For the first season of Drag Race Mexico, Cristian Peralta arrived representing the latter. But have no fear, Cristian Peralta was anything but a one-trick pony. Having over a decade and a half of experience in the world of entertainment, Cristian brought their professionalism and polish to the stage all while being a kind and congenial person.

Cristian Peralta, who is their real first and last name outside of drag, also brought an important backstory to the season, as a pansexual person who is married to a woman and has a daughter. Cristian competed for her daughter, wanting to provide her with a better life, keeping her in their hearts week after week. Cristian is one of the most well-rounded drag artists on the planet, making their victory the perfect cap to the first season of Drag Race Mexico.

12 Keiona

'Drag Race France'

Keiona did not have the most wins during Drag Race France 2, but she did have one of the strongest track records among any contests in the entire franchise. So when it was time to crown the winner of the second season, Keiona's big smile was fitted with a sparkling crown.

Originally seen on the third season of the HBO Max program Legendary with the House of Revlon, Keiona brought the world of ballroom culture to Drag Race. When Keiona won the "musidrag" challenge, it was almost certain the season would be hers. As fate would have it, Keiona was the 50th winner of Drag Race of all time. She went on to compete on the French version of Dancing with the Stars, where she became the fourth drag queen to compete on the program internationally, following Shangela in the United States, Courtney Act in Australia, and Blu Hydrangea in Ireland.

11 Pandora Nox

'Drag Race Germany'

Pandora Nox made history when she won Drag Race Germany. She may be the third AFAB queen to ever compete in any iteration of Drag Race, but she is the first, and at the moment, only AFAB winner of Drag Race. The Vienna-based drag queen uses her real first name as her drag name. Pandora Nox's blend of talents, including being an exceptional contortionist, gave her the edge over the rest of the cast.

While she would be the first to complain that the season had too many comedy challenges, it was not her achievable heel in the end. Her versatility on the runway catapulted her to the top, including her legendary disco drag king look. Pandora Nox's victory in Drag Race Germany is a victory for all women in the art of drag who don't feel they are a part of the community because of their gender identity. Pandora has shattered the glass ceiling, making room for other AFAB queens to be celebrated on the same level.

10 Lina Galore

'Drag Race Italia'

All season long, it seemed as if Melissa Bianchini, the trans Brazilian beauty, might snag the victory on Drag Race Italia 3, but the story of the season was following the incredible Lina Galore. Lina brought her distinct branded makeup paired with her versatile performance skills that allowed her to sneak up on the rest of her competitors.

With so many showstopping runway moments, including the Cinema Iconic look and her Twist Runway, Lina consistently proved why she's a winner. And then there was her crowning appearance for the finale. There are still jaws that have not been picked up from the floor. Brava Lina Galore!

9 Vanessa Van Cartier

'Drag Race Holland'

Before walking into the Werk Room in Drag Race Holland 2, Vanessa Van Cartier was best known for being one of the most beloved Miss Continental winners. Bringing her pageant background and her impeccable runway package, Vanessa Van Cartier won before the season even started. Vanessa was quite confident in the Werk Room, intimidating her competitors in the process.

But when she opened up and showcased her vulnerability about her partner, the tears were flowing from everyone listening. Not only was she the first transgender contestant on Drag Race Holland, she was one of the very first transgender winners in the entire franchise. Winning runs in the family as she is also the drag mother of Drag Race Holland Season 1 winner, Envy Peru.

8 Icesis Couture

'Canada's Drag Race'

We're going to pretend that the insanity of Canada's Drag Race vs the World was just a fluke because the first time viewers saw Icesis Couture slay the runway on Canada's Drag Race 2, it was impeccable. During her first run on the program, Icesis displayed her fashion prowess through her breathtaking runways and her impressive sewing and design skills. Icesis was victorious in both of the design challenges during her season.

Icesis Couture might be one of the best fashion queens in the history of the entire franchise. Has she ever bombed a runway? Most certainly not! Icesis will also be remembered for her beautiful welcoming of her makeover partner. Not only did Icesis birth a drag queen, thanks to her, it jump-started Makayla Couture's drag career, having appeared in the second season of Call Me Mother.

7 Priyanka

'Canada's Drag Race'

What's her name? Priyanka! Sometimes you can just see someone in their promo image and video package and know that this person will be the winner of the season. Between her confidence, humor, advocacy, and hosting abilities, Priyanka was the absolute perfect face to represent the first season and the franchise as a whole. As the winner of the inaugural Canada's Drag Race, Priyanka was one of the most television-ready personalities, serving as the narrator of the season.

Her experience as a kid's TV host helped her step out from the crowd, allowing her to launch to superstardom. Priyanka's post-Canada's Drag Race career has flourished like many others haven't. Priyanka is a prolific recording artist, dropping tracks and music videos like it's a new franchise of Drag Race! She joined the fourth season of We're Here, serving as one of the new hosts of the hit series. Her catchphrase may ask what her name is, but there's no one on the planet who can forget this superstar.

6 Lawrence Chaney

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'

When RuPaul is obsessed with saying your name, you know the chances of your victory are exponentially high. The way that Ru has not stopped saying Lawrence Chaney in her attempt at a Scottish accent defines the spark that the host saw in the Scottish megastar. Competing on one of the best seasons in the entire franchise, Lawrence Chaney's comedic chops and easy banter with the host set her apart from the pack. With the filming of RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2 essentially being broken into two, when Lawrence and the queens returned from the COVID break, the competition was put into overdrive, and it was all thanks to the selection of her team for the Eurovision-inspired challenge.

She looked like she would be the odd queen out on her team, but the United Kingdoll's version of "UK Hun" has gone down in herstory as the greatest girl group challenge performance ever. Lawrence can do it all! And a kind person with a beautiful heart. Lawrence keeps on slaying as she's spent much of her time performing on stages around the globe, including RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas and in her solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Next up, Lawrence Chaney will be hitting the slopes on Slaycation, the spin-off mini-series of Canada's Drag Race.

5 Admira

'Drag Race Sverige'

One of the most slept on franchises in the entire Drag Race Cinematic Universe is Drag Race Sverige. The Swedish iteration of the show had some incredible twists and turns with some outstanding drag artists. One of them was Admira, who used a surname during filming! She was another queen that, based on the promo material, many knew she would be holding that crown at the end of the season.

Between making the majority of her exceptional runway package and slaying almost every single challenge, Admira was the rightful winner of the season. Even though there was no lip sync for the crown, Admira would very likely have slayed that as well! Admira's dry wit and constant commentary made her a great storyteller throughout the season. More of the Drag Race fandom deserve to know this queen.

4 La Diamond

'Drag Race Italia'

Without a doubt, La Diamond was the frontrunner for Drag Race Italia 2. The season was truly a battle of who would be competing for second place. With four Maxi Challenge wins, she had four more than the Season 1 winner! La Diamond's run was filled with anything but low placements.

She was continually praised for everything she did during the season. She had a classic showgirl mentality and married camp and fashion to present a remarkable runway package week after week. Aside from winning the season and walking away with the crown and scepter, she ended up adopting fellow contestant and future Queen of the Universe 2 star Aura Eternal as her drag daughter. La Diamond brought kindness and confidence in everything she did, making her the perfect queen to represent the season.

3 Precious Paula Nicole

'Drag Race Philippines'

"My precious, delicious, ambitious." Now her group may not be remembered for their performance of "Pop Off Ate," Precious Paula Nicole's opening lyric perfectly depicted everything she was. Drag Race Philippines completely changed the face of Drag Race as one of the best franchises around the globe. Wonderfully uniting Filipino culture with the art of drag, the first season captivated audiences. As viewers learned, the drama in the Werk Room featured a lot of off-screen history as much of the cast came from two Manila-based gay bars. Precious Paula Nicole was a consistent player throughout the series, with many fans keeping their eyes on Marina Summers.

But there was something just so perfect about Precious representing the Philippines as their first winner. Having impeccable performance chops, including the art of celebrity impression, Precious was unafraid to give her all in every challenge. She even had the opportunity to impersonate Asia's songbird, Regine Velasquez, in front of the woman herself! That takes guts! One of the most beautiful moments was when her brother came in for the makeover challenge, as the siblings shared lots of love and tears. Precious has continued to honor her country by taking her talent around the world.

2 Carmen Farala

'Drag Race España'

It's truly quite unfair to be so perfectly beautiful in and out of drag. But that's Carmen Farala for you! As the first Spanish-speaking Drag Race franchise, Drag Race España elevated the franchise to the max. Introducing ten Spanish queens to international prominence, Carmen Farala stepped out as a dominating force, bringing exceptional drag every time she hit the stage. With the only lip sync she performed being for the crown, Carmen proved that being near perfect is the recipe for success.

The season began with a design challenge and the judges were utterly gagged by her printed pants and top combo. How did she do that in the Werk Room? And it just went up from there! Between her La Veneno snake-inspired look and all three of her ball looks, very few held a candle to Carmen. Her biggest struggle of the season? Having to perform the English version of RuPaul's "U Wear It Well" in the final video performance. Carmen Farala epitomizes Spanish drag and sets the bar high for everyone who has come after her.

1 Envy Peru

'Drag Race Holland'

Originally from Peru, this queen moved to the Netherlands and became one of the most popular and beloved drag artists in the nation. So, when the cast of the first season of Drag Race Holland was announced, there was no doubt in anyone's mind that Envy Peru would bring drag excellence to the stage. Winning challenge after challenge, Envy's rise to the finale was easy. With the season's prize including a haute couture dress, fans knew that it would look best on her. It just made sense! Envy infused her culture and fashion into all of her looks, proving that she is one of the best in the world. If not the best.

Envy returned the following season as host Fred Van Leer's makeup artist, as well as a guest judge for the Season 2 finale. Oh, and she made Drag Race history as the first former contestant to guest judge ANY iteration of the program when she guest judged an episode of the first season of Drag Race España. As of now, Drag Race Holland is on ice. The world deserves more Drag Race Holland. Perhaps it's time to let Envy host the next season of the show, perhaps?

