The "Lip Sync for Your Life" is a staple performance that is expected on each episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. The tried and true battle sees the two contestants who were scored the lowest by the judges in that week's challenge facing elimination. These queens then compete in a lip sync performance where they battle each other to "Ru-deem" themselves and remain in the competition. There is also the variant, where the two contestants who most impressed RuPaul face-off in a "Lip Sync for Your Legacy" and compete for a prize.

The Drag Race franchise has gone global, and Momma Ru's affirmative influence on the drag community has become a worldwide sensation. Past contestants from the original series have even gone on to become hosts of their own franchise. Brooke Lynn Hytes may not have been crowned a winner when she competed in Season 11 of Drag Race, but eventually she was chosen as the host of Canada's Drag Race. Nicky Doll competed in Season 12, then moved on to host Drag Race France. And many other contestants from these spin-offs have gone on to host their own shows in other countries across the globe. Although there are still "several many" moments when Ms. Ru pops in to check on her girls across the franchise, either through pre-recorded messages or in-person appearances.

The success of these spin-offs and the longevity of the Drag Race mainstay speaks to the series' positive influence within the drag community, and a seemingly guaranteed viewership from loyal fans. But, even being spoiled for choice when it comes to franchise variants, there is still nothing that the audience anticipates more than the announcement of the competitors for the next season of the primary series. Local queens from across the United States bring their own audience of viewers from their local drag scene, as they find new exposure once they hit the main stage. It is often in lip-sync performances where the competitors get to show off their natural entertainment abilities, whether they are a stunts and tricks queen, have amazing choreography, or excel at engaging the crowd. Here are the 10 best lip sync performances from Drag Race that left RuPaul so impressed she decided to give eliminated queens a second chance, either through declaring a "double shantay" or by bending the rules of the competition to give them another shot at a prize.

10 Phi Phi O’Hara vs. Sharon Needles

Season 04, Episode 08: "Frenemies"

This episode is iconic for its guest judges alone, pairing the bombastic blonde-bombshell Pamela Anderson with the ever-effervescent Jennifer Tilly. In the "Frenemies" competition, the contestants of Season 04 were wired up to a lie-detector machine while RuPaul asked them shady questions about the competition and the other queens. Phi Phi O'Hara proclaimed she could beat Sharon Needles in a lip sync performance, and that she would not "kai-kai" with her if she were the last drag queen on earth (aka, she would not engage in a romantic relationship with her co-star). The queens were a mismatch from the start, so the drama was real when the pair hit the stage against one another as the bottom two with this "Lip Sync For Your Life" to "It's Raining Men (The Sequel)" by Martha Walsh and RuPaul.

Phi Phi was dancing so energetically that she broke two of the most important unwritten rules of lip sync performances by ditching her heels and losing her wig. Arguably, if it weren't for Willam breaking the rules of the competition and being disqualified in a shocking twist, it would have likely been Phi Phi that went home this week. Instead, RuPaul announced it would be a double shantay, and Phi Phi would live to lip sync another day.

9 Aquaria vs. Eureka

Season 10, Episode 14: "Grand Finale"

In the Season 10 "Grand Finale", the top four competed in a "Legendary Lip Sync Smack Down For the Crown." A spinning wheel paired Kameron Michaels with Asia O'Hara in the first round, leaving Aquaria and Eureka to pair off for the second lip sync of the night. The two contestants squared off to the tune of "If" by Janet Jackson.

But both Aquaria and Eureka performed so well, that it was another double shantay. Both queens went on to lip sync against Kameron Michaels in the third round to "Bang Bang" by Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj. After this exciting three-way lip-sync, Aquaria was ultimately crowned the winner, leaving Eureka with something to prove.

8 Alyssa Edwards vs. Roxxxy Andrews

Season 05, Episode 07: "RuPaul Roast"

The library was open on this episode of Drag Race, as the mini-challenge was the reading challenge, and on the main stage, the queens performed a roast of the legendary RuPaul herself. Alyssa Edwards and Roxxxy Andrews found themselves in the bottom-two, lip-syncing to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair."

Both Alyssa and Roxxxy took full advantage of the up-tempo song with lyrics about whipping your hair around, displaying a neck-breaking amount of hairography in their lip-sync performance. Despite Roxxxy's meltdown on the stage prior to the reveal of the lip sync winner, or maybe even a little bit because of it, both competitors were saved to slay another day, with RuPaul complimenting each artist for their passion.

7 Morphine Love Dion

Season 16, Episode 15: "Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown - Reunited"

Morphine Love Dion was one of the most exciting lip sync performers to come out of Season 16 of Drag Race. The Miami-based queen always put on a show for the judges, and this was especially true in the special "Lip Sync LaLaLaPaRuza Smackdown." Morphine performed to "Million Dollar Baby" by Ava Max in the third lip sync of the first round, beating out Geneva Karr to advance to the second round. Morphine then chose Donna Summers' "This Time I Know It's For Real" to beat Mirage in the second lip sync of the second round.

Megami chose to face off against Mhi'ya Iman LePaige in the third round, which meant that Morphine automatically advanced to the final round. Then, Morphine beat out Megami in the final lip sync battle to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," earning herself the title of "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses" and the $50,000 prize. While accepting her award, Morphine jokingly pointed around the room like Oprah Winfrey, chanting "You get a BBL! And you get a BBL!"

6 Brooke Lynne Hytes vs. Yvie Oddly

Season 11, Episode 08: "Snatch Game at Sea"

The lip sync between Brooke Lynn Hytes and Yvie Oddly was one of the most sensational performances from Season 11 of Drag Race and is an example of why the series is considered to be almost perfect. Which makes up for the lackluster snatch games performances that landed them in the bottom two in the first place. Both queens underwhelmed the judges with their runway looks for the category "Sequins on the Runway," but it was Brooke Lynn's impersonation of Celine Dion and Yvie's interpretation of Whoopi Goldberg that had them facing elimination.

But as soon as Demi Lavoto's "Sorry Not Sorry" began to play, both contestants made it clear they were putting everything into saving their spot on the show. Each queen's lip sync emphasized their strengths. Brooke Lynn's perfectly timed choreography and ballet-inspired stripper moves showed off her dancer's physique, while Yvie's odd lip sync showcased her zany humor and twisted contortionist talents. Neither queen went home, as both contestants impressed Ru so much, she declared "shantay you both stay."

5 Jasmine Kennedie vs. Jorgeous

Season 14, Episode 09: "Menzeses"

The runway category was "Shoulder Pads" but Jorgeous and Jasmine Kennedie heard "Serve 'Em Dance." Both contestants had performed poorly in the main challenge this week, landing them in the bottom two facing off in a lip sync set to "Something's Got a Hold on Me" by Etta James.

Even though DeJa Skye claimed the title of "Lip Sync Assassin" early in the season, anyone who watched Season 14 knows it was Jorgeous that kept giving everybody a run for their money whenever she was able to showcase her dancing skills. So Jasmine Kennedie was left with no other choice but to pull out all of her tricks to put on one of the most entertaining lip syncs in Season 14, which is a season filled with several iconic performances.

4 Bosco vs. Jorgeous

Season 14, Episode 12: "Moulin Ru: The Rusical"