The Big Picture Drag Race México Season 2 will premiere soon with new co-host Taiga Braga and returning judge Oscar Madrazo.

Lolita Banana returns as co-host.

Season 2 will feature drag queens from Mexico competing in various challenges to become the next drag superstar.

Today, the Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder announced that Drag Race México will premiere later this year. The new season will be helmed by returning co-host and Drag Race France alum Lolita Banana, alongside newcomer and Queen of the Universe Season 2 winner Taiga Braga. Oscar Madrazo will also return as a judge. The series will debut the first eight episodes simultaneously on WOW Presents Plus and Prime Video this summer.

Quintana Roo native Taiga Braga, known for her glamorous and unique personal style, joins the franchise as co-host, taking over for Drag Race México Season 1 co-host and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 fan-favorite Valentina. World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato expressed their gratitude to Valentina, saying, “Thank you, Valentina, for sharing your talents in the remarkable, record-setting inaugural season of Drag Race México - your impact will be everlasting on our show, and we couldn’t be more grateful. We are so excited to now welcome Taiga Braga as co-host. We knew she was destined for big things the second we saw her sashay onto the Queen of the Universe stage.”

Valentina also shared her thoughts, saying, “It was a great honor to serve as a host for the inaugural season of Drag Race México. Thank you to my World of Wonder family for making this dream come true of bringing Drag Race to Mexico. Also, thank you to my dear fans for all your support. I wish all the best to the new host, I will be tuning in! Love, Valentina.”

What Will Season 2 of 'Drag Race México' Be About?

In Season 2 of Drag Race México, drag queens from all over Mexico will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion, comedy, and more in hopes of becoming the next drag superstar and winning the grand cash prize. The queens competing and the exciting line-up of special celebrity guest judges for the new season will be revealed in the coming weeks. WOW Presents Plus will be the exclusive home of Drag Race México Season 2, globally.

Born in Mexico City and based in Paris, Lolita Banana is the first Mexican-born Queen to have participated in the Drag Race franchise. Her career took off thanks to Brunch and Queen at the Paris restaurant Acqua e Farina, and she gained international fame by being part of the first season of Drag Race France in 2022. After a year of touring with the cast of Drag Race France, Lolita was called to co-host the first season of Drag Race México with 11 new talented queens. Now, Lolita is back to slay Season 2 and crown the next Mexican drag superstar.

From Cancún, Mexico, Taiga Braga started her career competing in reality shows like Latin American Idol and Mexico’s Got Talent. Drag was a way for Taiga to express how much she had learned to love herself, and at age 28, she decided to become Miss Taiga Braga, the Caribbean Pop Diva. In 2023, Taiga was selected to compete in Queen of the Universe, and became the first crowned Mexican Rugirl in herstory. She is now the second Queen of the Universe winner to host an international version of Drag Race.

Oscar Madrazo started his modeling career at nine and founded ContempoModels at 19, launching many prominent careers in the fashion industry. Known for being a television host, reality TV star, influencer, and fashion entrepreneur, Oscar has worked with international icons like Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks. He also hosts entertainment news for Imagen Televisión and was a recurring judge on Mexico’s Next Top Model for five seasons.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce the series for World of Wonder. The second season of Drag Race México will debut exclusively on WOW Presents Plus globally this summer, reaching audiences across 190 territories.