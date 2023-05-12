After fifteen successful seasons of the main show, Drag Race is coming to Mexico, in a brand-new spin-off hosted by Valentina and Lolita Banana. The new show is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later this year, ready to bring the classic competition to yet another country. A list of participants for the first season of the upcoming project hasn't been revealed yet, given how most details surrounding the new show are still safely kept under wraps. But if you have ever watched any of RuPaul's productions, you know the type of ambition, talent and drama you can expect from the series.

The format of the show has been slightly modified over time, but the main premise reunites the competitors on the same set, making them go through a variety of elaborate challenges. Usually, every episode concludes with one contestant being eliminated, progressing in that manner until two people move on to the final, in a last encounter for a chance of obtaining victory. Mini and maxi challenges are implemented for contestants to prove their ability. Even if the formula stays in the place, figuring out who will be eliminated next is extremely unpredictable.

In the latest season of the main series, the show relied on a very special guest judge. Before she goes on to change the history of Oz during next year's cinematic adaptation of Wicked, Ariana Grande took some time to influence the decision of who would get eliminated during Drag Race. The singer was happy to be a guest judge for the show, just like Neil Patrick Harris and Jessica Alba managed to do during their own time. After an immense amount of effort, Sasha Colby won the competition, outlasting fifteen other drag queens. From the moment a new season begins, everyone has a chance to win.

RELATED: Bring Back My Girls: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Ru-veals Season 8 Cast

RuPaul's International Expansion

Drag Race: Mexico will be an addition to the ever-expanding RuPaul creation. The spin-off was even announced alongside shows meant to be made in Brasil and Germany. In a continuous effort to celebrate drag culture worldwide, spin-offs have also been established in Canada, Thailand and Spain, ensuring every corner of the planet gets a taste of the iconic competition. A premiere date for Drag Race: Mexico hasn't been set yet, but, with the hosts ready to start the competition, more details about the series could start being revealed relatively soon.

While you wait for more news regarding the first season of Drag Race: Mexico, you can check out the official trailer for the latest season of the main show below: