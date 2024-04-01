The current 16th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been a rollercoaster of fierce competition, showcasing a top four filled with exceptional talent, with queens like Sapphira Cristál, Q, Nymphia Wind, and Plane Jane enchanting audiences with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. However, to become a Drag Race winner, a queen must embody more than just these qualities.

The Drag Race franchise has expanded globally, providing a platform for talented drag queens from around the world to shine. As the franchise continues to grow, it's worth reflecting on the top winners who have left an indelible mark on the show. From France’s Keiona Revlon to the legendary Jinkx Monsoon, the top winners of the franchise have demonstrated remarkable creativity, versatility, and determination during their seasons.

10 Keiona Revlon

Drag Race France (Season 2)

Drag Race France really blossomed during its second season with its solid cast, incredible production, and fierce competition. While the cast had such great chemistry, one queen really stole the spotlight: Keiona Revlon. Viewers may be familiar with Revlon as she competed with the famed House of Revlon during the third season of HBO’s voguing reality competition series Legendary.

Revlon’s star power is undeniable, as she broke Drag Race records — placing high during all the episodes of the season, snagging two wins, and ultimately winning the show. Apart from her showstopping runway outfits that allowed her to win the ball challenge, Revlon is brimming with musical talent as she also placed as the top drag queen for the season’s Rusical. Fans of the Drag Race franchise who haven’t seen any international versions of the show should consider watching Drag Race France Season 2 to witness Revlon’s historic win.

9 Trixie Mattel

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars (Season 3)

Despite her short run on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Trixie Mattel was beloved by fans of the show thanks to her whimsical makeup and relatable sense of humor. So when she returned to compete during the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, she had a lot of the show’s fans rallying behind her.

In All Stars, she wowed the judges with her original song performance, made them laugh during the Bitchelor challenge, and wowed them with her runway pieces. That said, she did falter during the Snatch Game challenge as she chose RuPaul as her chosen character. It’s also commendable that she grew so much outside of the Drag Race franchise, as she now has a successful makeup line and a handful of hit web series.

8 Icesis Couture

Canada's Drag Race (Season 2)

Canada’s Drag Race, hosted by the “Queen of the North”, Brooke Lynn Heights, crowned Icesis Couture as its winner during the second season. Couture started off strong during her season as she won the first episode, although she found herself in the bottom two in the next episode. Despite that, she won the two design challenges during her season thanks to her incredible sewing skills and superb fashion taste.

Couture then returned to compete during the first season of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World, competing against beloved drag queens Victoria Scone and Ra’Jah O’Hara, where she did pretty well, but left the show during the fourth episode for mental health reasons. Kiki Coe and Kimmy Couture, members of Couture’s drag family, also joined the show and placed high, showcasing the talent within Couture's lineage.

7 Aquaria

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 10)

The 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race had such fierce competitors, including Miz Cracker and Asia O’Hara. Despite being the youngest queen during her batch, Aquaria easily stood out in the competition thanks to her versatility, fashion sense, and knack for performance. Perhaps one of her memorable moments on the show is her Snatch Game portrayal of Melania Trump, where she delivered clever one-liners, showcasing her razor-sharp wit and humor.

Apart from that, she also won the ball challenge with her top-notch Martian Eleganza Extravaganza look that she created herself. She came into the show as the “Instagram Queen” due to her large following, but she made up for it by that she’s more than her online presence and excelled in every challenge, whether it was designing a fashionable garment or performing during a Rusical.

6 Sasha Velour

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9)

Another season of Drag Race with an incredible cast is Season 9. In fact, three of those who placed in the top four won a season of the show, including Sasha Velour, who is loved by fans due to her intellect and unique artistry. In the show, she performed so well, so much so that she didn’t place at the bottom of any episode during the season and won two Maxi challenges.

While Shea Couleé was poised to win the season during the finale thanks to her four Maxi challenge wins, Sasha won the lip-sync against her. In one of the best finales of the Drag Race franchise, the two queens went all out lip-syncing to Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”. However, Sasha surprised Shea, the judges, and the viewers, as rose petals flew everywhere as she took off her gloves and her wig. That just shows Sasha’s innovative approach to drag performance and artistry.

5 Sasha Colby

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)

The drag contestants of the 15th season of the show had no chance once Sasha Colby stepped into the workroom. The self-proclaimed “Your favorite drag queen’s drag queen” showed off her performance skills during the talent show portion of the first episode with her moving and enigmatic performance of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”.

She had 4 wins during the show and didn’t place at the bottom for the rest of the season. Colby was an all-rounded performer who wasn’t afraid to be funny and silly when the challenge called for it. Colby’s win was also historic as she previously held the prestigious title Miss Intercontinental, making her the first Drag Race queen to hold both respected titles in the drag queen industry.

4 Raja Gemini

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 3)

Those who’ve watched the show since its inception will remember how brutal the challenges are, from a mystery-eating mini challenge to the multiple design maxi challenges. In the third season, Raja Gemini, who viewers may also recognize as the makeup artist from the reality TV show America’s Next Top Model, captivated viewers with her unique aesthetic and carefree drag.

Gemini had an exceptional performance in a variety of challenges, whether it was in the Queens in Space acting challenge or the humorous portrayal of her former boss, Tyra Banks, during the Snatch Game. What’s more, her confident and fashion-forward runway presentations shined through during the Rock n' Roll Fantasy runway and Marie Antoinette in the Hood look. She also never backed down from drama, being a part of the unforgettable Boogers vs. Heathers rivalry during her season.

3 Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 6)

Bianca del Rio was the undisputed winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 due in large part to her very sharp wit and unparalleled comedic timing. From sharp one-liners to bloody rebuttals, Del Rio never retreated and was ready to sass back fellow competitors — and even judges.

Throughout the season, Del Rio’s comedic prowess was on full display, like in challenges such as the Snatch Game where she brought to life her own interpretation of Judge Judy with hilarious precision, which was especially daunting since Judge Judy was RuPaul’s favorite show. Her fashion sense was also on par with her competitors, although she was often teased because she played it safe and barely changed the silhouette of her outfits. Still, Del Rio’s path to victory was paved by her unwavering confidence and consistent talent.

2 Bob the Drag Queen

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 8)

While comedy queens get a lot of shade thrown their way for their subpar outfits, Bob the Drag Queen was not one to be played with. From the start of the season, Bob already showed that she was the one to watch out for due to her charisma and comedic talent. In the acting challenge RuCo’s Empire, which was a spoof of the hit show Empire, she delivered a flawless comedic performance by playing a part similar to Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie.

Bob also made history during the Snatch Game with her dual performance of Uzo Aduba and Carol Channing. She had a vision to bring to life, and she was stubborn enough to see it through, which paid off as the judges loved how she played both characters. Bob’s also successful beyond the show, as she also stars in HBO’s drag makeover series We’re Here and is currently a part of Madonna’s The Celebration Tour.

1 Jinkx Monsoon

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 5) and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7)

In Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon sashayed into the hearts of fans and clinched the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Her underdog journey was a testament to her unmatched charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent as she faced fierce competitors who bullied her incessantly.

Jinkx immediately stood out for her quirky humor and chameleon-like transformations. In the iconic Snatch Game, she flawlessly portrayed Little Edie from Grey Gardens, earning high praise and a win. She then replicated this on the “All Winners” season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, where she hilariously played Judy Garland. She resonated with audiences due to her vulnerability and authenticity, openly sharing her battle with anxiety and narcolepsy. Because of her determination and resilience, it’s no wonder that she has won two seasons in the Drag Race franchise.

