The film explores themes of identity, self-worth, and acceptance through a magical journey.

Both McKellan and de Campo find the story's representation of the LGBTQIA+ community important and impactful.

As cited on The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary British actor Ian McKellan's next starring role has been confirmed, and it will be opposite RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. star, Divina de Campo. The pair will share the lead role in Lisa Ott's stop-motion film, Dragfox. McKellan's iconic booming voice will be used for Ginger Snap the Fox, with Divina set to provide the vocals for the character's drag musical number. The film was written by Ott, Owen Thomas, and John Cooney, with emphasis put on bringing better representation to the world of stop-motion cinema.

Rooted in the desperate hunt for self-identity that haunts almost everyone, the upcoming project looks right out of the Hayao Miyazaki playbook of fantasy narratives for deeply human quests for meaning. An official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"Sam's search for identity gets interrupted by a mysterious neighbourhood fox. Together they embark on a magical journey to the attic to discover the things they might have in common, and how to celebrate the ways in which they differ."

'Dragfox' Means a Lot to Ian McKellan and Divina de Campo

For both McKellan and Divina, to tell this story of the truths of growing up unsure of one's identity is nothing short of a delight. A pivotal time in most people's lives, to be in the LGBTQIA+ community at that age can often lead to even more complications, especially when it comes to how self-worth is accumulated. Cited in The Hollywood Reporter, McKellan discussed what it was like growing up at a time when no one even considered his identity, and how that translates into this film. McKellan goes on to note:

"We were looked at from other people’s points of view, and what’s important about growing up – as this film says – is to be yourself. Not in a selfish way but just in a life-affirming way. There was a total lack of that for me, as I suppose there is for trans people today. And often the best way to get a message over is not to make a speech or write a book, but to make people smile. Lead them in. Persuade them there’s nothing frightening going on. Which is exactly what this film does."

Divina mentions a similar reality to McKellan's, and how Dragfox is helping her to see the progressive and inclusive future of media, with brighter days upon us. Divina says:

"For a trans kid, it’s a seminal moment to see yourself reflected in films or TV. The story of Sam and Ginger Snap reminds us all that our uniqueness is our greatest strength, and that love and acceptance can be found in the most unexpected places."

McKellan will star de Campo in the upcoming stop-motion film, Dragfox. You can watch McKellan's most iconic role as Gandalf right now on Max.

