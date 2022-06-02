Bioware revealed today the official title for the highly-anticipated game Dragon Age 4, which is now called Dragon Age: Deadwolf. The title suggests a deep lore connection between the upcoming game and the third main title in the RPG franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition, which featured a character named Solas, the Dread Wolf.

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, players are introduced to a wizard named Solas, a being so powerful that he’s frequently mistaken by a god. Also known as Fen'Harel and the Dread Wolf, Solas is first introduced as one of the good guys in Inquisition. However, the DLC Trespasser revealed him to be a major villain in the franchise, responsible for many of the horrific events from the first two Dragon Ages games. The twist at the end of Dragon Age: Inquisition’s DLC apparently sets the story for the fourth main game of the series, which Bioware reveals will feature Solas as its primary antagonist. As Bioware describes the character in their official announcement:

“Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.”

Image via Bioware

RELATED: 'Dragon Age' Timeline Explained: From Dragon Gods and Zombie Invasions to Expecting the Inquisition

Dragon Age: Deadwolf began development in 2015, one year after the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition. The game was promised to be smaller in scope than previous titles, each spawning a huge interactable world where the player's choices affect the destiny of hundreds of NPCs. Dragon Age: Deadwolf was also expected to be more narrative-focused than previous franchise titles, which would theoretically help speed up the development of the game. Unfortunately, Bioware faced multiple issues with the development of other games, such as Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, which led to the first version of Dragon Age: Deadwolf being scrapped in 2018.

Since then, EA and BioWare have been reworking Dragon Age: Deadwolf from scratch, reportedly taking the franchise to a live-service formula that allows the inclusion of microtransactions. While this notion is unpleasant, to say the least, fans of the franchise are excited to go back to Thedas and explore new corners of the beloved fantasy universe.

There’s no release date for Dragon Age: Deadwolf, but together with the new title announcement, Bioware promised news of the sequel would be revealed later this year. The 2022 edition of the Summer Game Fest, one of the most significant events in the industry, starts next week, on June 9. So, fingers crossed, we’ll learn more about Dragon Age: Deadwolf by then.

This Year's Game Awards and Summer Game Fest to Air Live in IMAX

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1411 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe