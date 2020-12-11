The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero – someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.

During The Game Awards 2020, the promised teaser of the new Dragon Age game did indeed arrive! However, we don't know much more about the promised title than we did before its launch. As you can see in the video above, it's narrated by fan-favorite / franchise multi-hyphenate, Varric Tethras, who promises a new adventure that's not tied into an ancient prophecy, a hero who doesn't have a magic hand, and enemies that include darkspawn, demons, dragons, and even the Dread Wolf. That's right! As the fans expected, Solas will make a triumphant return in some way. Very cool.

But all is not super chill behind the scenes.

BioWare, the studio responsible for titles like Mass Effect and Anthem, as well as Dragon Age, has had a bit of a rough ride over the last few days, months, years. Recently, EA announced that general manager Casey Hudson and Dragon Age 4 executive producer Mark Darrah will be departing the company. EA confirmed that all ongoing projects—including Dragon Age 4, along with Anthem Next and the Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition remasters—are expected to continue as planned. Stay tuned for more on that.

Here's what EA Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele (via a statement):

"We strive for all of our studios to be places where talented creative people come to do career-defining work. A dimension of this ambition is that sometimes those people want to try something different. Casey Hudson, GM, BioWare and Mark Darrah, Executive Producer, Dragon Age are two of those people and they have decided to move on from BioWare. I want to personally thank Casey and Mark for everything they have done for the BioWare community, and particularly for our players. They will always be an essential part of the studio’s history, we appreciate their many contributions, and we look forward to seeing what they’ll each do next."

Hudson, in his own statement, stated that his departure was due to "the realization that I still have tremendous energy to create, but also that I need to try something different."

While Darrah added his own two cents here:

"This has been a very difficult decision for me. The team of amazing developers on Dragon Age, make my life fuller and better. They have taught me so much. But the strength of the team is also what makes this possible. I know that Dragon Age won’t just survive without me, it will thrive.BioWare has always been about telling emotional stories through characters. We have wandered away from this central guiding pillar at times, but I am confident that the next Dragon Age will show that we remain committed to this kind of game. We will have a lot to show you."

Dragon Age 4 may certainly be a work in progress, but BioWare will have to clean up the shop a bit before faith is restored in the studio and their ability to deliver. And we're going to need a little more than a splashy teaser trailer.

