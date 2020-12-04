Everything does not seem chill at BioWare right now!

It has been what you could charitably call a turbulent day over at BioWare, the Canadian video game developer responsible for titles like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Anthem. EA announced that general manager Casey Hudson and Dragon Age 4 executive producer Mark Darrah will depart the company. According to EA, all ongoing projects—including Dragon Age 4, along with Anthem Next and the Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition remasters—will continue as planned.

Here's what EA Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele said in a statement:

"We strive for all of our studios to be places where talented creative people come to do career-defining work. A dimension of this ambition is that sometimes those people want to try something different. Casey Hudson, GM, BioWare and Mark Darrah, Executive Producer, Dragon Age are two of those people and they have decided to move on from BioWare. I want to personally thank Casey and Mark for everything they have done for the BioWare community, and particularly for our players. They will always be an essential part of the studio’s history, we appreciate their many contributions, and we look forward to seeing what they’ll each do next."

In his own statement, Hudson only chalked his departure up to "the realization that I still have tremendous energy to create, but also that I need to try something different."

Darrah added:

"This has been a very difficult decision for me. The team of amazing developers on Dragon Age, make my life fuller and better. They have taught me so much. But the strength of the team is also what makes this possible. I know that Dragon Age won’t just survive without me, it will thrive.BioWare has always been about telling emotional stories through characters. We have wandered away from this central guiding pillar at times, but I am confident that the next Dragon Age will show that we remain committed to this kind of game. We will have a lot to show you."

It does appear that things are full-steam ahead on Dragon Age 4, at least, with a new look at the game being teased at next week's Game Awards.

You can check out that tease of a tease for Dragon Age 4 below. For more on BioWare, here's the latest on that surprise new Mass Effect game that's currently in the works.

