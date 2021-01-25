If you can believe a book in this post-truth society of ours, we might just be traveling to Tevinter in BioWare's mysterious and long-anticipated Dragon Age 4. That "fact" shouldn't be new (or news) to anyone who's been following the franchise since Dragon Age: Origins back in 2009, but it would be a first for the video game series.

Often talked about and lurking in the periphary of other Dragon Age games, the Tevinter Imperium is the oldest extant human civilization and nation in Thedas, the fictional continent in which the many and varied stories of Grey Wardens, Qunari, and even Darkspawn take place. Tevinter is run by a magocracy, i.e., a ruling class of mages who are quite honestly likely the cause of much of the trouble all across the known world and throughout its history. So what better place to explore -- and to set the game itself -- in Dragon Age 4?

Eurogamer got their hands on "BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development", a relatively new tome released just about a month ago, and they appear to be confident that the game will in fact take place in Tevinter. Now let me drop a couple of caveats here before we get into the details of the book and Eurogamer's report on it. Both games and publications like this book are in the works for years; things change, some errors can sneak through, even past rounds and rounds of reviews and copy edits, and some things presented in the marketing material (or even the thing itself) might be misleading out of context, especially in the case of a retrospective book debuting before a game it features becomes available. This is all to say, I'll believe that Dragon Age 4 is taking us to Tevinter when the game arrives on my system and says, "Welcome to Tevinter!"

And yet, this nation makes the most sense for the continuation of the Dragon Age story. We just don't know exactly how that story is going to take shape. Will it be more like Dragon Age: Inquisition, or something akin to BioWare's more experimental Anthem? Time will tell. But here's what the BioWare book potentially proffers for the new game:

Concept art for Antiva City, the capital of Antiva, along with a gloriously depicted assassin known as an Antivan Crow, "'celebrated for their mastery of stylish slaying'" who wears an elaborate mask, wields a glowing sword, and has several actual crow sidekicks."

Mourn Watch - Necropolis-dwellers who "guard Thedas from occult threats", possibly in Nevarra, along Tevinter's southern border.

The Lords of Fortune - A treasure hunters' guild founded in Rivain, northeast of Tevinter

The Deep Roads - Dwarven tunnels plagued by Darkspawn; these run under all of Thedas.

Thoughts on Tevinter and all of the above? Be sure to let us know!

Share Share Tweet Email

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Trailer Breakdown: 69 Images Tease a MonsterVerse Showdown for the Ages Hail the Kong-quering hero.