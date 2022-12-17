Ever since the release of Baldur's Gate in 1998, video game developer BioWare (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect) has earned its fair share of accolades for its intricate gameplay. Yet the studio's secret sauce for success was always in their commitment to characterization, not their fighting mechanics. BioWare specializes in the classic RPG (role-playing games) format that allows the human player to decide between different story outcomes and whether to form deep bonds with a rich tapestry of complex supporting characters. More often than not, forging deep friendships is the only way to survive the final conflict; just ask Mass Effect 2 players. As such, the guarantee for any BioWare property became their elevation of the "found family" trope across anywhere from fifty to a hundred hours of immersive storytelling, and the Netflix spin-off of their award-winning Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Absolution, understood the assignment. Absolution nails the traditional BioWare formula thanks to a group of dynamically entertaining characters and intelligent execution throughout — but in three hours' time, not hundreds.

Like the rest of the high-fantasy franchise, Absolution is set in the world of Thedas, a singular continent populated with various cities and all the overlapping dynamics associated with humanoids: politics, religions, armies, magic sects, and ruling government bodies. Although this Netflix entry features new characters, it presumably doubles as a "side quest" bridge between the prior game, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and its long-awaited upcoming sequel, Dreadwolf. The tricksy plot seems simple at the start, with elvish protagonist Miriam (Kimberly Brooks, Mass Effect, Voltron: Legendary Defender) and her human friend, Roland (Phil LaMarr, Justice League, Samurai Jack) joining a heist to steal a magical artifact called the Circulum from Tevinter, a city overseen by an oligarchy of magisters, most of whom aren't the best people in the world. Tevinter openly practices slavery, for example, and it's this exact caste system that Miriam escaped from years prior.

Quirky Characters Are the Show's Strongest Element

The defining hallmark of the RPG experience is the intimacy tied to painstakingly creating your own character and your choices determining the narrative path. It's an element naturally lost in the translation from video game to scripted series, but because Miriam's pathos-filled backstory unfolds in a sleek, electric way, and Absolution's characters exhibit such a fresh rapport, the difference hardly registers. Joining Miriam and Roland on their mission is the heist leader, Fairbanks (Matthew Mercer, Critical Role's Dungeon Master of great renown), the quirky mage Qwydion (Ashly Burch, Horizon Zero Dawn), Hira, Miriam's ex-girlfriend (Sumalee Montano, Star Wars: Resistance), and Lacklon (Keston John, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), who has a sparkling "grump versus sunshine" dynamic with the flirtatious Roland.

The cast's immediate chemistry is a necessity with Absolution's ruthlessly efficient pacing. For six thirty-minute episodes, a good portion of the emotional heavy lifting relies on the standing relationships between certain characters. Miriam and Roland are best friends and presumably have acted as a team for some time, whereas Miriam and Hira broke up unamicably and still long for each other. Roland and Lacklon have romantic will-they-won't-they tension underpinning their constant banter, and Hira and Fairbanks assembled the team. Qwydion's the only one left out, so her character is the brightest star of the bunch. Her combination of unabashed cheer, snark, and nerdery could sell the show alone.

The Characters and Their Growing Friendships Have Genuine Depth

Still, after the team's partaken in some initial repartee, audiences need interactions of more depth to care about their entwined fates. Absolution portions these out at pivotal moments. Early on, after a Tevinter human degrades Miriam with a slur and provokes the group into a bar fight they win, Miriam is angry at the others for celebrating their hollow victory. In her eyes, they didn't do anything more meaningful than punching a few jerks. But the gesture worms its way into her heart nonetheless, and she returns the favor by playing an essential role in the heist despite the traumatic memories associated with returning to Tevinter, the place of her abusive upbringing. "Even if you [stood up for me] in the stupidest way possible," she says, "it means something."

Miriam's tragic past also unites the group without the feeling of a story taking advantage of female pain. Through a series of twists, Absolution reveals its hand that the antagonist is Miriam's former "owner," Rezaren (Josh Keaton, Voltron). Rezaren is a magister obsessed with both the Circulum's power and Miriam, whom he views as a long-lost sister. The whole group witnesses the effects of Miriam's past and present trauma and comes to care for her, but it's born of companionship, not pity. Once they've stolen the Circulum, each member must decide to prioritize helping their comrade-in-arms over fulfilling their monetary commission. Qwydion lays a hand on Miriam's shoulder and says, "This is the right thing to do," even if earlier she questioned why she chose to selflessly protect some helpless elves. Roland values Miriam's loyalty as a friend enough to risk his life and Lacklon pretends to not care but obviously does underneath his grumpy exterior.

In the middle of this, flashbacks to Miriam and Hira as a happy couple combined with their current mutual devotion are more than enough to root for their survival. Not to mention Roland and Lacklon's lingering gazes and sardonic teasing. Two queer couples in a fantasy setting? A win for sure!

The Unlikely Found Family Is A Timeless Trope

A tale of ruffians banding together is of such timeless quality, too. Look at the enduring popularity of Guardians of the Galaxy and the surge of new fans that Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina brought to Critical Role. It's a trope hard to argue with: natural comedy emerges from the situation and mini-redemption arcs always satisfy. Tropes don't equal poor writing, and Absolution understands the spirit of BioWare's appeal and how to transfer what makes it tick to a scripted version.

Despite the plot's break-neck speed, Absolution allows each individual the chance to shine as well as the breathing room for both pre-existing relationships to grow and tentative new ones to solidify. The power of friendship is on full display for the final battle as this messy group of misfits who assembled for money leave as a united front; they're now an adventuring party ready to face their next antagonist. There's no doubt and no surprise the condensed journey familiar to Dragon Age players is done to idyllic perfection through pointed moments of character growth.