Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dragon Age: Absolution.

The newest entry in BioWare’s Dragon Age franchise has come to Netflix in the form of the animated series Dragon Age: Absolution. The show follows the elven rogue Miriam (Kimberly Brooks), an escaped slave of the Tevinter Imperium who , along with her friend Roland (Phil LaMarr), is pulled into a heist by familiar face Fairbanks (Matthew Mercer) to take an artifact from a Tevinter Magister.

Miriam has been working with a gang in Nevarra far away from the Imperium for years and is reluctant (to say the least) to go back to Tevinter. But her lover Hira (Sumalee Montano), who’d left Miriam to join up with the Inquisition, is part of the crew and convinces her to go along. So Miriam, Fairbanks, Hira, and the crew set off to steal the Circulum Infinitus, a device supposedly capable of resurrecting the dead, from the family that once owned Miriam. The six-episode first season is full of twists, betrayals, and tons of references for those familiar with the series. But where exactly does Dragon Age: Absolution fall on the timeline?

The Implications of the Inquisition

Image via EA

For all the references to past events in the show, when exactly it takes place is a bit hard to be exact about because of some of the intricacies of Dragon Age: Inquisition. Inquisition put the player in the shoes of the Herald of Andraste — a character who, through circumstance or fate, was given the power to seal Rifts to the Fade (the dimension magic comes from in this universe) and is tasked to seal the giant tear in the sky leading to the Fade, called the Breach. The Herald ends up the head of the Inquisition, the order that was formed in order to seal the Breach, but also ends up doing a variety of political tasks, and, along with their companions, has to defeat Corypheus (David Sterne), who seeks to enter the Fade and become a god himself.

The game officially ends with the defeat of Corypheus, but one of the game’s DLCs, Trespasser, is where the story actually concludes. Trespasser picks up 3 years after Corypheus was defeated and sees the characters reuniting to try and track down one of your old companions, Solas (Gareth David-Lloyd). He’s not who he seemed to be. He’s the old elven god Fen Harel, otherwise known as the Dreadwolf, the very being that created the Fade in the first place. And he’s hellbent on taking the barrier down. The game concludes without his capture, the Inquisition still intact, but with storm clouds on the horizon — and this three-year gap is what makes placing Absolution on the timeline so difficult.

Hira and Miriam both discuss the Inquisition and the defeat of Corypheus, but we don’t know how long ago that took place. It seems Hira spent some time after the final battle trying to convince the upper echelons of the Inquisition to turn the sights on Tevinter, but we have no idea how long she spent doing this before striking out on her own. What’s more difficult is that, unlike the events of Inquisition’s main campaign, the events of Trespasser are not an international calamity that warrants alliances and armies. It’s just the Herald and their team facing a conflict they themselves do not understand.

After the Inquisition, Before the Dreadwolf

Image via Netflix

So though we can definitively say that Absolution takes place after Corypheus falls, we don’t know if this is taking place before Solas reveals his true plans. Cassandra Pentaghast (Miranda Raison) and Inquisition Spymaster Leliana (Corinne Kempa) are the ones to issue a mission to Fairbanks and neither of them is the Divine at this time. One of the major parts of the Trespasser DLC is deciding who will be the next Divine, the head of the Chantry for everyone in Thedas. The candidates are Leliana, Cassandra, or Vivienne (Indira Varma) (who is one of the Herald’s mage companions). Who becomes Divine can vary wildly between playthroughs, because the decision is built up over a myriad of decisions throughout the game. However, we’re still seeing two of the primary candidates fulfilling their roles as members of the Inquisition. So, to see them both still looking like their normal selves in Absolution indicates the series takes place before Trespasser, when the new Divine is elected.

Another hint that Absolution takes place before Trespasser is that the Inquisition still exists in a recognizable form. Trespasser either sees the Inquisition downsizing and working as a peacekeeping force under the new Divine or disbanding entirely. Along with that, regardless of which choice you make, the Herald’s companions for the most part set out on their own missions and that, in most endings, includes Cassandra. So the fact that Cassandra along with the rest of the Herald’s council was still at Skyhold when Hira left and is supposedly awaiting her and Fairbanks’s return indicates these events are occurring before Trespasser.

However, this theory gets complicated when taking the comics into account. The Knight Errant series shows us characters in Kirkwall, a destination mentioned and later shown in Absolution, and in that story, we see Knight Commander Meredith. In the comic, she’s still a statue made of Red Lyrium but in the show, she’s become encased in an entire crystal of the stuff. Knight Errant apparently occurs concurrently with Trespasser with both taking place in the year 9:43 Dragon. This reintroduces the idea that Trespasser may have already occurred in the time between when Fairbanks and Hira were given the mission and when Absolution takes place. It’s possible that with the consistencies between these three stories that all of them are taking place in the year 9:43 Dragon. A few of the most recent comics including Deception and Dark Fortress show us the Tevinter Imperium post-Trespasser so the fact that the events of these comics, like Dorian Pavus (Ramon Tikaram) being back in Tevinter as a Magister fighting to dismantle the Magisterium, don’t come up even when similar topics are discussed seems to indicate that Absolution at least doesn’t take place after Trespasser.

So, with all of this put together, we can say pretty definitely that Dragon Age: Absolution takes place in the three years following the defeat of Corypheus and likely takes place in the year 9:43 Dragon, based on the state of Tevinter and Knight Commander Meredith at the time. Though like a lot of supplementary media to a massive franchise, finding exact dates is difficult to determine but through definitive moments in history and context clues we can roughly say where Absolution takes place in the grand scheme of things. Once we see Kirkwall, we’ll likely be able to narrow its place on the timeline even more. For now, suffice it to say that Absolution takes place almost exactly where you’d expect: before the next major entry in the franchise and after the last. Absolution is another lovely companion piece to help us bridge the gap between Inquisition and Dreadwolf.

Dragon Age: Absolution is currently available to stream on Netflix.