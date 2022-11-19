When it comes to role-playing games in the world of video games, where players are given the ability to immerse themselves in an incredible world and even make decisions to decide the fate of it all, the one developer that tends to spring to mind is BioWare. The influential studio pioneered the genre through projects like one of the best Star Wars games ever made, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003), and more intergalactic adventures with the Mass Effect series. Having already conquered the stars, it was only a matter of time until BioWare entered the world of high fantasy, and they did so with flying colors with the award-winning Dragon Age series.

Taking players to the mythical land of Thedas—a beautiful but dangerous world packed with dwarves, elves, and other magical creatures—the current trilogy of games has enchanted audiences for over a decade. Dragon Age: Origins (2009), Dragon Age II (2011), and Dragon Age: Inquisition all have made their mark as compelling fantasy stories with gripping tactical gameplay, and fans have been waiting for almost another decade for the series' fourth installment, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Despite tease after tease, update after update, we still have yet to see even a second of gameplay from the new title, but hopefully, a new story set in the world of Dragon Age set to release by the end of the year will scratch the itch.

Dragon Age: Absolution is an animated series following a new band of heroes as they fight against a dark force threatening the realm of Thedas as we know it, even taking fans of the deep and intricate world to a part of the Dragon Age universe that has never been seen before. To find out all the details on the latest video game adaptation series, here is everything we know so far about Dragon Age: Absolution.

When Is Dragon Age: Absolution Coming Out?

You are invited to take an animated trip to Thedas as early as Friday, December 9, 2022, when Dragon Age: Absolution premieres.

Where Is Dragon Age: Absolution Releasing?

Dragon Age: Absolution will be making its exclusive streaming home on Netflix, marking yet another video game adaptation to arrive at the streamer. Netflix has already had some massive success with bringing games into the animated medium with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The streaming giant also doesn't seem to show any signs of stopping this trend of adapting games, having recently announced plans to adapt franchises like Assassin's Creed, Gears of War, Bioshock, and many more.

Watch the Dragon Age: Absolution Trailer

The official trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution introduces our protagonist, Miriam (Kimberly Brooks), an Elvish rogue who has spent nearly her entire life as a slave. She and other adventurers are recruited by Roland (Phil LaMarr) to secure a powerful artifact called the Circulum Infinitus, a snake-shaped ring that has ties to dark magic and could very easily grant its user unimaginable power. Fans of the games will likely recognize more than a few tidbits of lore in just the trailer alone, such as an appearance from Cassandra Penteghast and Leliana, two prominent supporting characters from the games. Ahead of the official trailer, we also got an exciting teaser, which you can see below:

How Many Episodes Will Dragon Age: Absolution Have?

Dragon Age: Absolution will be a grand total of six episodes long, all of which will be available to binge right away following the premiere on December 9.

Who's Making Dragon Age: Absolution?

Reddog Culture House, who have worked with Netflix before on multiple titles including the Voltron: Legendary Defender Motion Comic and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will be bringing the world of Dragon Age to animated life. Mairghread Scott (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War), will be writing, producing, and directing at least one episode of the new series. Penka Kouneva (Pandora) will also be composing the music for the series.

What Is the Plot of Dragon Age: Absolution?

Plot details, including exactly where the series takes place in the Dragon Age timeline, have been fairly sparse, but the official synopsis from the above trailer reads as follows:

With great power at stake, a group of mages, fighters, and thieves goes head to head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact. This animated fantasy series is created by Mairghread Scott, writer of “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”. Set in the world of BioWare’s award-winning video game franchise, and built in close collaboration with BioWare’s creative team - including head writers, and lead creative directors. Fear. Guilt. Pain. Can Miriam push aside her feelings to complete her mission - or will the trauma looming over her past finally catch up with her? Nothing is absolute.

The description also promises to stay true to the dark and mature tone of the Dragon Age world, tackling adult themes with a TV-MA rating. The series will also take place in the ancient human civilization of the Tevinter Empire, which has only been heavily referenced in the games and has never been seen on screen until now.

Who's In the Cast of Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution has amassed a cast consisting of very prominent talent from the voice-acting world, many of whom have plenty of experience acting in the video game industry. These include Kimberly Brooks (Batman: Arkham Asylum) as Miriam, Phil LaMarr (Mortal Kombat X) as Roland, Matthew Mercer (Overwatch) as Fairbanks, Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn) as Qwydion, Josh Keaton (Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater) as Rezaren, Keston John (The Outer Worlds) as Lacklon, Sumalee Montano (Ghost of Tsushima) as Hira, and Zehra Fazal (Halo: Infinite) as Tassia. No word yet as to whether or not Miranda Raison (Dragon Age II) or Corinne Kempa (Dragon Age: Origins) will reprise their roles as Cassandra and Leliana respectively, or if we'll see any other characters from the games make a cameo appearance.

Will Dragon Age: Absolution Get a Season 2?

No follow-up season has been ordered yet, which was also the case for Netflix's Castlevania show, which ultimately became a runaway success lasting numerous seasons, so whether we'll see Miriam and her group of companions return for another season will likely completely depend on the show's viewership.