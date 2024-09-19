Gather round, Thedosians! Collider is thrilled to be showing you an advanced look at BioWare’s highly anticipated return to the Dragon Age franchise, alongside exciting tidbits we learned while playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard and speaking to some of its creators.

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of flying across the country for one of the craziest 48-hour trips of my career to spend the day playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard at BioWare’s studio outside of San Francisco. This may seem like a departure from what you typically read at Collider, but we have been known to delve into the realms of the latest and greatest video games, like with our Baldur’s Gate 3 interviews last year. While we may not be known for video game coverage, we are known for meeting fans where they are, and hopefully, Dragon Age fans will come away from this in-depth deep-dive with even more excitement for the game, which arrives on October 31, 2024.

Like many long-time fans, I have had my reservations about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, especially in the ten-year lead-up to its launch, which saw a massive turnover in the creative forces behind the game. Just two years after production began on the franchise’s fourth installment, Creative Director Mike Laidlaw resigned in 2017, followed by the departure of Dragon Age's Executive Producer Mark Darrah in 2020, and dozens of talented employees who were laid off in 2023.

Even beyond the upheaval behind the scenes, I had my doubts about how invested I would personally be in this game when the first title was announced in 2022. After playing through Inquisition back in 2014, I walked away with a slow-simmering hatred for Solas (Gareth David-Lloyd), so the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf reveal was an immediate disappointment for me. Perhaps this is where I should drop the first of many personal anecdotes about playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard… I walked away from the experience willing to give “Egghead” another chance. Who knew a well-placed flashback and a smattering of hair could change my entire opinion about my least favorite character?

With that shocking revelation out of the way, join me as I perform my best impression of Varric (Brian Bloom) and entertain you with the tales of all I saw during my return to Thedas. Caution! There’s a blight of spoilers beyond this point. Be sure to check out my gameplay footage in the player above and read on for so much more.

‘The Veilguard’s Character Creator Rivals the Competition

Before I even stepped foot onto my cross-country flight, I challenged myself to spend no more than forty-five minutes on character creation, and that proved to be a difficult task. While others in the room were on a reconnaissance mission to discover every little detail within this section of the game, I held strong.

Once I get to play the game at my own pace, I fully intend to romance Lucanis Dellamorte (Zach Mendez), so I came into this playthrough with a plan in place to create myself as an Antivan Crow, in anticipation of what’s to come. And frankly, I was worried. Most character creator menus can be pretty lackluster: a dreadful selection of hair options; a plethora of rail-thin bodies that shouldn’t be able to wield a blade; and limited facial customization options. But Veilguard is not one of those games. In fact, I feel confident in proclaiming that it features one of the best character customization menus I have ever seen.

I could have spent hours playing with the tiniest, most subtle, facial features; playing with Rook’s height and weight; tweaking muscle tone; and adorning her body with scars and tattoos and a Sephora-sized collection of make-up options. But for me, the most exciting aspect of the character customization menu was the hair. I scrolled, and scrolled, and scrolled through the long list of luscious, bouncy, and diverse hairstyles that Veilguard has. The designers have put so much thought and care into every little detail—including a wide variety of Qunari horns (and decorations) and elven ears of a myriad of lengths and shapes.

When I spoke with Game Director Corinne Busche and producer Jen Cheverie, it was Cheverie who highlighted the game’s impressive character creator while discussing what they learned from the reception of past games.

“I think that it's really exciting to come to a position where tech [is] catching up with the aspirations that we have. It's been wonderful to be able to invest that into the various hairstyles we have, and working with different hair textures [to make] sure that we had a really diverse representative set of styles for players. The first time I put the ponytail on my little warrior and ran into the game, I was flipping [it] around and swinging a sword around. I was just so excited.”

Thedas Feels Bigger Than Ever Before

During our six-hour playthrough, we got to see an impressive amount of locations. The Crossroads play a fairly large part in Veilguard, since it’s there that you can use Eluvians to fast-travel to new locations. The Crossroads are, of course, the place in between Thedas and The Fade, and Eluvians are the magic mirrors that the ancient elves used to travel around. I was slightly disappointed that there wasn’t more of a focus on this aspect, considering I was playing as an elf, but perhaps there are more race-specific conversations outside of the areas we were restricted to for the playthrough.

We spent a lot of time in the Arlathan Forest with the Veil Jumper Bellara Lutare (Jee Young Han), which may just be one of the most beautiful forest locations that Dragon Age has conjured up. There was so much color, visual intrigue, and depth to every rock, leaf, and ruin we stumbled across. The forest stood in such sharp contrast with the next location we ventured into: the Blight-ruined village of Hossberg, which feels like something pulled straight out of a horror movie. To some degree, this portion of the game gave me flashbacks to the area around the Reithwin Toll House in Baldur’s Gate 3.

But the true jewel in Veilguard’s crown is Treviso; the bustling, vibrant city that the Antivan Crows call home. I have been fascinated with the Crows since Dragon Age: Origins, but I never thought that we would get the chance to see Treviso in all of its glory. I am not the least bit ashamed to admit that I spent the majority of my playthrough running around the city, especially when it came to recruiting Lucanis and getting to delve into his backstory (more on that later). If you find that my recollection of the playthrough doesn’t match up with someone who actually completed every section that BioWare let us play… blame Treviso. I simply did not want to leave this city.

The careful attention to the environment really does so much to elevate the game. As Cheverie noted during our conversation, “We wanted our exploration areas—Arlathan Forest is a really great example—to make that feel alive. [We] put focus on that after doing the first draft and looking at what we could do for secondary motion to really make that world feel alive.” She continued. “It's really incredible, how magical those special touches are when you're running through the world, saying, 'Okay, that actually made a really big impact.’”

Busche chimed in with her own thoughts on the game’s expansive quality, saying:

“We frequently talk about this being a very hand-crafted, curated kind of game. Whether we're talking about the main story quests, or the more expansive exploration areas, that attention to detail, the work that our lighting team has done, Frostbite; the populace, as you go through the city streets of Minrathus. It just gives you that feeling of not only that it's alive, but that it's a character and has a story to tell in and of itself.”

We weren’t limited to just exploring Arlathan, Hossberg, and Trevios during our playthrough. We also got to explore Weisshaupt Fortress, the home of the Grey Warden’s, which was quite the thrill! And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our home base: The Lighthouse. I wish I spent more time at The Lighthouse chatting with my companions and trying my hand at romance, but I guess I’ll just have to wait for October 31, like everyone else.

You Will Get More Quality Time With Your Companions

At the end of the event, François Chaput (Mission Design & Level Design Director) and John Epler (Creative Director) joined Busche and Cheverie on stage to answer some of the most pressing questions that attendees had after spending the day playing the game. While some asked spoiler-filled questions about the fates of various characters we met throughout the experience, I was quick to ask the team one of the most important questions: will Dragon Age: The Veilguard feature challenges and puzzles like Dragon Age: Inquisition did? I know I wasn’t the only horse girl who got a kick out of the “Saddle Quest” in the Hinterlands, which allowed the Inquisitor to race around the farm.

As you will soon discover, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a very different tone from the previous games. Even when things got tough in Inquisition, it never felt quite as dark and world-ending as some aspects of Veilguard. So it was a relief to hear Chaput’s answer to my question about whether we’ll get breaks from the dire straits. As he explained:

“There are actually quite a few that I'm really excited to speak about, but I might be spoiling things, so I'm gonna try and control myself. One of my favorite things to tease at today is the fact that we're gonna have some opportunities with followers in one-on-one missions, like just you and Bellara, just you and Neve, and they're gonna take you through the areas that are meaningful to them. One of the questions we asked ourselves early on was, looking back at Mass Effect 3 as an inspiration, “What if you were shooting cannons with Garris at the Citadel, but this time you were actually doing the shooting?” So, we have missions built around that philosophy this time, that hopefully we build those moments and give you those insights into these characters.”

He went on to say, “One thing we've been trying to do for this world is a lot of these areas are connected to these followers, these companions that you're bringing along with you. How can we make these areas feel like trees from which the companions have been plucked as fruit? How can we make this look like where they've come from? How can we make this look like it's their area, and how can they all be different?”

While the team wasn’t able to tease any specifics about the puzzles or challenges that gamers will encounter, Busche did delve deeper into what Chaput was hinting at when she shared the following piece of information that will certainly make romance fans even more excited to spend time with their favorite companions. “I'll give you a small example of what this looks like, one that really sits with me,” Busche began, after praising Chaput’s own answer. “We had an opportunity to go deep into Arlathan with Davrin and Assan for a picnic. It’s this delightful moment where we just sit down and enjoy some gingerwort tea. Well, it turns out that's a bit of a psychedelic, unbeknownst to Rook, and some antics ensue.”

“I’d just say in general, in talking about darkness,” Epler chimed in, “For us, one of our core philosophies is you have to have both. The contrast is what makes the moments more impactful. If a world is always dark, you never get the feeling that it's worth saving, that it's worth spending time in. So you need to have these moments to show, ‘What does it look like when it's not under threat? What could it look like once you defeat the threat in front of you?’”

‘Veilguard’s Companions May Rival Your Favorites

If there’s one thing I know about Dragon Age fans, it’s that they are ride-or-die for their favorite companions. I know I am. I will unrepentantly block anyone I see badmouthing my boys (Alistair, Anders, Blackwall, and Cullen) and I’m ready to wage war against anyone who takes issue with Lucanis Dellamorte. I’m not going to delve in too deep about his backstory, but I have never been more certain that this fictional character was designed specifically for me. I eagerly await the comparisons that will inevitably be made between Lucanis and Anders with open arms. I will stand by my cancelled husbands, no matter what.

Jokes aside, even after spending a meager six hours with only a handful of the companions in my party, it’s safe to say that Veilguard has gone above and beyond by delivering memorable characters with deliciously messy backstories. I am terrified to know what will happen with each of the romances because the stakes have never been higher, and that always leads to heartbreak.

And if you’re at all like me, I was extremely worried about accidentally locking myself out of romances like I did an embarrassing number of times in Dragon Age 2. Fortunately, Busche was more than happy to allay my concerns.

“Fortunately, it's much easier to connect with those that you are interested in. Now, the main way this shows up is of course, you're bringing this group of people together, into The Lighthouse and learning how to coexist, get to know, and rely upon one another, and through the course of those interactions, you'll very frequently see flirts at the top level of the interaction wheel. You don't always have to take the flirt option to initiate a romance. I love Neve. I will frequently romance Neve, and sometimes I'll take every flirt. But if I don't, if I just flirt a couple of times, at some point she'll approach me and say, ‘I think I'm feeling something. But am I feeling something?’ So there's kind of that really relatable, reciprocal nature to it that I find delightful. Whether you're more the initiator or whether you're playing it a little more into that romantic tension.”

Cheverie followed up on that thread, saying, “You get decision paralysis, where you're like, 'Oh no! Do I do this? How is it going to affect me?' I think that we're very intentional with giving players the power, and putting the power in their hands, and [helping them know] when they're making a decision, [and know] that they're going to do something that's going to change their experience.”

While Busche soothed my worries about locking myself out of romances, she did make me quite nervous about how my choices will affect the game while we discussed if it was possible to lock yourself out of recruiting specific companions based on the decisions you make.

“This is a world-ending event like we've never seen before, and what that means is that you are going to have your opportunity to recruit each member of the Veilguard, but from there, your level of engagement is going to drive how they show up. What's more, I don't want to spoil it, but there are a lot of consequential decisions in the game that people might need to step away for, for a while. They might need to deal with their perception of the decision you made. So while, ultimately, they're going to show up to face this world-ending catastrophe with you, that sense of them being authentic and having a mind of their own is present. That sense of your playthrough is going to be different from my playthrough will absolutely be there.”

Your Previous Playthroughs Matter in ‘The Veilguard’

As we saw with Dragon Age: Inquisition, you can’t escape the choices you made in previous playthroughs of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Inquisition, though it’s only the latter that seems to have the biggest impact on The Veilguard. When you create your Rook, you can recreate your Inquisitor and fill in all of the good (and bad) decisions you made while closing the rifts. I didn’t get too invested in this section of the game because I had a feeling it wouldn’t have an impact on any of the areas we were playing through. It does sound like our Inquisitors will be showing up at some point, much like Hawke did in Inquisition, but it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see how.

When asked if any other familiar faces would be popping up in the game, Busche enthusiastically told me: “Heck yeah. We got you. Not going to say who, not going to say in what capacity, but count on it.”

'The Veilguard's Game Director Answers Your Burning Questions

Are ‘The Veilguard’ Romances Evenly Weighted Across Companions?

“Romance content is always one of the challenges in terms of representation and asymmetry and how expansive it is. So yeah, in this case, all of the companions have a full romance arc. I would also say that in some of the prior games, players don't necessarily know—if they're going in blind—if they're getting into a fully-fledged romance or not. So while they do play out quite a bit differently, you can rest assured that going in, you're going to have a fully-played-out, satisfying experience.” — Corinne Busche

How Long Will ‘The Veilguard’ Take to Finish for a Completionist?

“It's so varied. So first of all, I do expect there will be those players, that will speed-run the crit path. If I don't see it on Games Done Quick, I'm going to be disappointed. Just a little plug there. I'm a completionist and I love exploration, but it varies. The more you want to prepare your factions for the challenges ahead, the more you want to support your companions. It's technically optional content, but I hesitate to even think of it that way because it's so narratively rich and important to the main thread of the game. But look, if you want to 100% it, all the exploration areas, set aside a couple of weeks for sure.” — Corinne Busche

Will There Be Trophies and Achievements For ‘The Veilguard’?

“When we're talking about the actual trophies or Xbox achievements, whatever your preferred platform is, what was very important to us from the offset is we know that our player base is very diverse in their expectations, their motivations. We didn't want anyone to feel alienated, so it takes a lot of engagement, a lot of work to platinum this game. But if you're not the player that wants to play in Nightmare, that is not mandatory. All players, no matter what your play style is, will be able to complete this game in a way that is comfortable and fulfilling for you and get all the achievements. But you're going to have to work for it.” — Corinne Busche

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will arrive on October 31, 2024. While you wait for the game to launch, check out Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution to tide you over.

