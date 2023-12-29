Since its initial episodes aired in 1986, Dragon Ball has become a staple show for kids and adults worldwide. It started out as a Japanese show on Fuji TV, but a decade after its release, in 1996, Dragon Ball Z premiered on Cartoon Network. By 1998, it became one of the most popular anime in the world. The show follows a young man named Son Goku, who discovers he was sent to Earth to conquer the planet but lost his memory. He becomes the protector of his new home when others from his home planet come to finish the job.

With such a captivating storyline, the demand grew when fans discovered hundreds of episodes and dozens of movies available. This can, however, cause the Dragon Ball lore to become a bit overwhelming. Deciding which series to watch and what movies are the most exciting is a hotly debated topic. Crunchyroll has almost everything related to Dragon Ball available to watch, so we made it easy for you to pick out what to watch from the ocean of content. Check out this list of the seven best Dragon Ball movies, and start your journey to becoming Super Saiyan off right.

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might (1990)

The Tree of Might sounds like a welcoming title, but for Earth, it is anything but. Goku’s son Gohan and his friends Krillin, Bulma, and Oolong head to the woods for a camping trip only to be confronted by a fire caused by an unfriendly Saiyan who has come to conquer the planet. The evil Turles, who looks remarkably similar to Goku, has come to plant a tree that uses all the resources in the world to grow a single fruit that provides an incredible increase in power. Goku steps in to try to help, but the tree of might has already leached onto the planet, and Turle's powers are overwhelming the entire Earth team.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge (1991)

Image via Crunchyroll

Gohan's mom, Chi-Chi, is growing concerned that her husband spends more time taking their son camping than encouraging him to study. Despite this, off they go, the father and son, with a little crew of friends, but little do they know that they’re in for more than they bargained for in Cooler's Revenge. Goku once destroyed the powerful frost demon Frieza. His brother, Cooler, considers Goku to be hardly a challenge and sets his sights on destroying Earth and the Saiyans once and for all.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

Image via Toei

The Legendary Super Saiyan was such a popular Dragon Ball Z movie that it generated enough interest for a couple of sequels. The story starts with a Super Saiyan, attacking the south Galaxy when Paragus and a militia approach Vegeta to invite him to rule and protect their planet, curiously called New Planet Vegeta. Vegeta accepts the offer, bringing along Gohan, Future Trunks, Krillin, Master Roshi, and Oolong, but not everyone is convinced that Paragus’ intentions are what they seem. Meanwhile, Goku has been in telepathic communication with King Kai, discussing the Super Saiyan war path, sensing his ki, or fighting power, and his trajectory in the galaxy. As Vegeta and Broly team up to investigate the galaxy for clues, the crew unravels more layers of the questionable environment back on New Planet Vegeta.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (1993)

Image via Crunchyroll

When Gohan, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Tien Shinhan, Yamcha, and Krillin decide to enter a martial arts competition in Bojack Unbound. When Mr. Satan, a pompous character whose success in the martial arts world depends on whether or not this advanced crew shows up to fight, sees them easily defeating the competition, he becomes incredibly nervous. However, the show takes a turn when several alien fighters enter the competition finals, and everyone realizes that they are not there for sport. As the advanced fighters take on the aliens, quickly draining their energy force, Bojack shows up right on time to declare his intent to rule the universe. Goku and King Kai can only watch from the Other World as the team fights a losing battle, battered and weak.

Watch on Crunchyroll​​​​​​​

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

Image via Crunchyroll

Fusion Reborn starts in the Other World, also known as the afterlife, where Goku resides. He spends his time training and battling in tournaments. One day, however, a young one is operating a soul-cleansing machine but gets distracted and releases the evil soul, which captures him. They transform into a giant, powerful monster named Janemba. When Goku and his tournament opponent Pikkon investigate, they discover that Janemba has destroyed the Other World check-in station. Unable to remedy the check-in station, Goku tries to lure Janemba to hell, only to discover that everyone from the afterlife is spilling back out to Earth. As things spiral out of control and Janemba gains power, Goku must convince a newly revived Vegeta to perform a Fusion Dance technique and connect their bodies to defeat the evil and return order.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015)

Image via Crunchyroll

Frieza is back in Resurrection F, however, only in so many pieces after his brutal defeat, being chopped up by Future Trunks. Nevertheless, his military, led by commander Sorbet, is determined to resurrect Frieza and defeat the Saiyans who once defeated them. When Frieza is mended using dragon balls, he discovers that Goku is even more powerful than before and decides to spend some time training for the attack. Eventually, while Goku and Vegeta leave the planet, Frieza and his army seize the opportunity to battle the rest of the Saiyans while they are unprotected. Unfortunately for Frieza, these young warriors put up a valiant defense, and with word arriving to Goku that Frieza is back, he rushes back, hoping to return in time to face him.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Close

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie is an expansion and reimagining of Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. This version expands the story of Broly, a gifted infant who was born with an incredibly high amount of power. Convinced that Broly would overpower King Vegeta’s son, Prince Vegeta, he exiled Broly to die. Broly's father, Paragus, joins his son, stuck on planet Vampa, where he spends his time training his son to exact revenge.

Watch on Crunchyroll