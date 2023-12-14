The Big Picture Dragon Ball is a more multi-faceted and enjoyable series compared to Dragon Ball Z.

Look, we all love Dragon Ball Z, right? It's probably the most beloved anime of all time, having spanned multiple decades and spawned several series, movies, and video games, all of which are taken in by a fan base that stretches across the world. The explosive battles of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and the rest of the gang are always a thrill to watch. They've thrown down on Earth, Namek, the afterlife, and so much more, all in enormous, destructive fights that continue to captivate audiences to this day. Whether we're sticking with the gang as they duke it out with foes like Frieza and Cell or we're learning a new way to power up to a stronger level of Super Saiyan, Z is always a kick-ass time. Well, almost always. Sometimes the battles go on a little too long, and the never-ending quest to power up can leave audiences checking their watches, waiting for something else to actually happen. Is Dragon Ball Z as great as everyone says?

Well, despite these complaints, yes it is. But you know what's even better? The original series, Dragon Ball, that's what. Z might be badass, but even as fun as that can be, the train kind of stops there. Dragon Ball, on the other hand, is a much more multi-faceted show. Barely ever does it have the explosive action that its sequel series would have. We would get a glimpse of that side of things towards the end, but for the most part, Dragon Ball is a simple adventure comedy. Instead of getting caught up in advancing to the next level of Super Saiyan, Goku is busy taking in the world around him for the first time, all while meeting new faces at every turn (faces that would become very familiar in time). He's given more of a chance to become a real character, with more sympathetic and hilarious moments than he would get in his later adventures. In some ways, it's a bit of a slower series, but it also moves at a better pace than Z because of its ideas that readers and viewers can actually relate to. Dragon Ball isn't interested in wowing audiences. It wants to laugh with them, yearn with them, and aspire to see what's out there.

Goku is a More Well-Rounded and Curious Character in 'Dragon Ball'

Most people are familiar with the cosmic, interplanetary adventures of Goku and the gang in Dragon Ball Z, but it feels as though the tales of its predecessor are less well-noted by fans. Dragon Ball tells the story of a 14-year-old, mountain-dwelling Goku as he gets swept up by a younger, brattier version of Bulma on a quest to find all seven Dragon Balls. Once they're all collected, the mighty dragon Shenron will appear and grant you any wish that your heart desires. On their quest, Goku and Bulma meet future Z B-listers like Yamcha, Oolong, Tien, and Krillin, participate in martial arts tournaments, travel through mysterious mountain ranges, venture out over the ocean, battle armies, evade pesky thieves, try juice for the first time, catch fish on white water rapids, talk to dolphins, and eventually face off against an alien in Piccolo. That last bit is mind-blowing in the scope of Dragon Ball, but that's also because things were much simpler.

There's a greater emphasis on fantasy than science fiction in this series, and a relatability to Goku's youthful longing for the wider world that makes him more of a hero like Frodo Baggins, as opposed to Superman. Goku starts out in the series having not ventured out beyond the mountains that he was found on as an infant. Once he does venture out into the world, everything is totally exciting for him. Goku's not exactly the smartest kid in the world, so while all of his reactions are genuine, oftentimes, they're hilarious too. If you're a bigger fan of adventure stories than action extravaganzas, then not only is Dragon Ball more fun in general, but Goku is a way more well-rounded and curious character than he becomes in Z, GT, and Super.

That curiosity is highly infectious. Simply put, it's a blast getting to know the world of Dragon Ball. The universe that Akira Toriyama built is fascinating, fun, rich, awe-inspiring, mysterious, and all the other typical adjectives that you expect from a fantasy world. The first time that we fly out to Master Roshi's island home far in the middle of the ocean, or lay our eyes on the totally engulfed Fry-Pan Mountain (Fire Mountain in the anime), it's kind of overwhelming how inspired and playful this adventure is. If you skip over the original series and just jump straight into Z, you might take for granted everything that the world around Goku has to offer. Aside from collecting the Dragon Balls, the journey in discovering the many corners of this universe is what this first series is really about. It's both obvious in its fantasy influences, and wholly unique.

'Dragon Ball' is More Interested in World-Building and Character Moments than Fights

Despite having written and drawn the badass fights of Dragon Ball Z, Toriyama is a natural comedian. That's where he seems most comfortable. Because of that, Dragon Ball is a much more humorous world, not only in the jokes that characters tell, but also in its designs. Everything in this series is rounder, more exaggerated, peskier, and more mischievous than the next thing. Instead of sitting with characters who are endlessly powering up, Toriyama likes to take a moment for characters to talk with foxes, go fishing, try new foods, find humorous ways out of tricky situations, and more. There's killing time by having characters clench fists, scream, and turn their hair yellow, and then there's killing time by having characters discover new things, all with a biting, admirably childish sense of humor. Sure, it might not be as "cool" watching Goku say hi to monkeys while chopping down enormous trees, but there's a calming and easygoing nature to these moments that make Dragon Ball more wholly enjoyable than its sequel.

Goku is a Sympathetic and Relatable Character in 'Dragon Ball'

The thing that best sets Dragon Ball apart is that it actually tries to be about something. Goku lost his grandpa when he was much younger in an accident that he caused, and has been alone ever since. He doesn't know where he came from (that, he wouldn't find out until Z), and hardly has any idea what's out in the wider world. Once he ventures out, he learns to find his own place in the world and make his chosen family in the friends that he meets along the way. It's these kinds of themes that Z is lacking, no matter how fun that series can be. Sure, there are similar ideas on display in the Saiyan Saga, but that's basically the extent of things. Finding your place and making your own family is what the original Dragon Ball is all about. Discovering the world is fun for readers and viewers of all ages, but for kids, this kind of story is extremely valuable and relatable. What's relatable about Dragon Ball Z? That some people like to lift weights?

We might not know about this franchise if it weren't for the immense popularity of Dragon Ball Z, but it's the humorous, relatable, wide-eyed enthusiasm to explore the larger world that makes Dragon Ball the better series. It might be fun to watch Goku battle to save the Earth, but what's more fun is getting to explore the Earth with him and the fun cast of characters at his side. If you're an action junkie, then Z is undoubtedly the way to go, but if you're a fantasy and adventure head (with a heavy dose of comedy!), then there's nothing better than Dragon Ball.

