Bandai Namco and video game developer Dimps are bringing their game Dragon Ball: The Breakers to a multitude of gaming platforms in 2022. The game is expected to add to the Dragon Ball Xenoverse, an action RPG based on the popular franchise that allows fans to revisit battles of the series. The announcement was accompanied by a pretty impressive trailer - it’s kind of nice to see Oolong kick some butt.

One aspect of the announcement that has taken the internet by storm is that Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to be an asymmetrical online multiplayer game. Look forward to using whatever means necessary to survive in each challenge. The game will feature 7v1 matches. As for characters, it’s seven Survivors versus The Raider. Players will be able to choose from famous villains, such as Cell, Buu, Frieza, and more who possess strong powers to fight against the near powerless Survivors.

This team of seven will have to use different tactics to outsmart The Raider or hide, use weapons and different power-ups, and disguise themselves to blend in with their surroundings. In order to win, the Survivors must find the Super Time Machine and escape the Temporal Seam.

Image via Bandai Namco

RELATED: Chris Ayres, Voice of Frieza in ‘Dragon Ball,’ Dies at 56

The Dragon Ball franchise was first introduced in 1984 and has since garnered a huge following even to this day. It was first introduced as a manga series by Akira Toriyama and was quickly adapted into a long-running anime series split into two parts: Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. The series follows the martial arts training of Son Goku as he grows older. The series is known for its humor, fighting action, loveable characters, and long story arcs.

Keep an eye out for Dragon Ball: The Breakers next year for the following platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

You can watch the trailer below:

'Squid Game' Masks Explained: What Do the Symbols Mean? What is the meaning behind the worker masks, the Front Man’s mask, the VIP masks, and even the unmasked characters?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email