Editor's note: The following contains mentions of underage objectification and sexual harassment.

The Big Picture The original Dragon Ball anime featured lots of sexual jokes and innuendo, with Master Roshi being the most egregious offender.

The series frequently and gratuitously objectified Bulma, a teenage girl; Funimation's English dub censored explicit nudity and lewder implications, but many inappropriate jokes remained.

Dragon Ball Z drastically reduced the objectionable content, but sex was still implied given the unique progression of Bulma and Vegeta's romance.

As we media fans get older, it's a common theme for us to realize that what we watched as children was more mature than we remember. It's a startling revelation, discovering what our baby brains couldn't comprehend at the time, or just funny — "no wonder our generation's so messed up," etc. Then there's the other spectrum: disappointing. The 1986 anime Dragon Ball, beloved by many a teen and preteen left to their own cable-watching devices, is the latter, even crossing the line into distressing. Based on the immensely popular shounen manga by Akira Toriyama and a wildly influential anime in its right, Dragon Ball has non-stop, wildly inappropriate sexual humor about women, largely wrought against teenage girls. The Funimation studio's English dub considerably censored the original Japanese version to make Dragon Ball more family-friendly. What remains still leaves much to be desired.

‘Dragon Ball’ Treats Harassment Like a Joke

To call the majority of Dragon Ball's sexual content "problematic" puts it nicer than its worst material deserves. The most gratuitous character from a poor pool of choices, which translates to "he should be in jail," is Master Roshi (Kôhei Miyauchi/Mike McFarland), the martial arts teacher of main character Son Goku (Masako Nozawa/Stephanie Nadolny) and Goku's fellow students Krillin (Mayumi Tanaka/Laurie Steele) and Yamcha (Tôru Furuya/Christopher Sabat). Roshi is a walking-talking embodiment of the creepy old man stereotype, a trope the show turns into a repetitive gag. The concept of a perpetually horny mentor figure? Sure, that twist has comedic potential!

What's not appropriate under any circumstances? Harassing teenage girls. Master Roshi ogles, makes lewd comments, and gropes girls without their consent, primarily Bulma Briefs (Hiromi Tsuru/Tiffany Vollmer), a 16-year-old. Every female with a pulse is fair game for Roshi's predatory nature, but with Bulma's frequent proximity to Roshi, she becomes his most frequent victim. He constantly manipulates Bulma into sexual situations, like flashing him or letting him grab her breasts, in exchange for an item she wants, or as a reward for him protecting his students' lives — the latter of which, you know, is part of his job. Even in the rare cases where Bulma agrees instead of smashing him upside the head in retaliation, it can't be called true consent. Especially the infamous scene when Bulma, a girl with a brain bigger than Jupiter, forgets she isn't wearing underwear beneath her dress. The punchline? Roshi gets a geyser-sized nosebleed. It's disgusting for any fan but especially for women who grew up loving Dragon Ball and Bulma in particular, the series' only prominent female character and therefore the easiest with whom to identify.

Master Roshi also convinces students, all of whom are impressionable young boys, to imitate his behavior or further his agenda. He tells the naive Goku to bring him a "companion." Krillin gives Roshi an adult magazine as payment for Roshi's mentorship, and Krillin exposes Bulma's breasts to Roshi without Bulma's consent. Oolong the anthropomorphic pig (Naoki Tatsuta/Bradford Jackson) joins Master Roshi in objectifying Bulma, and uses the Dragon Balls, the MacGuffins people covet for their wish-granting abilities, to request a pair of women's underwear. Any consequences for Roshi's, Krillin's, and Oolong's actions are brief and inconsequential, reductive to Bulma, and reduced thematically to "horny men = funny." Really, writers? 1986 was 1986, but citing "how far we've come" isn't an excuse.

Bulma Is Amazing in ‘Dragon Ball,’ but Still Sexualized

Dragon Ball is also guilty of that unfortunately age-old anime headache, gratuitous fan service. Because predatory harassment apparently isn't "enough," Dragon Ball saddles poor Bulma with most of this as well. The series proliferates itself with needless up-the-skirt shots. Yamcha drools over her in the shower. Oolong puts her in a Playboy bunny outfit when she needs to borrow clothes, and she's pointlessly topless at least once. May I remind you this is a 16-year-old? In an especially egregious instance, a hidden Roshi stalks Bulma into the bathroom. Bulma isn't entirely alone in this regard (which, it should go without saying, doesn't excuse the habit); Chi-Chi (Mayumi Shô/Laura Bailey) dons a set of "armor" that's as stereotypically revealing as you'd expect by this point. Ranfan (Yoko Kawanami/Bailey), a competitive fighter, strips to her underwear as a femme fatale fighting technique.

Early in the series, Bulma cheekily offers a young Goku a look under her dress if he'll give her his Dragon Ball. Any argument that this counts as autonomy is automatically invalidated by casting the constant degradation she receives as humorous. Similarly, the innocent Goku looks up her dress to see if she has a tail (his species, the Saiyans, were born with them). Even though Goku's too young to understand the concept of sex, the moment's part of a consistently exploitative pattern. For her part, Bulma is a genius scientist smarter than any man in her vicinity. By the time Dragon Ball Z concludes, she has countless claims and accomplishments to her adult name. The writers' treatment (presumably, they bear the brunt of the blame) doesn't negate the positive, aspirational influence Bulma had on young girls. Neither does her firestorm temper with a determination to match ever waver. However, just like cumulative negatives don't erase the notable positives, such impossibly damaging conduct can never be excused through wishful thinking.

Moments that aren't sexually explicit but count as offensive, regressive punchlines include how often Goku appears in the nude. The young boy's bare butt and front below the waist are frequently on display. It's by narrative accident, and given Goku's sheltered mentality, he doesn't know why doing so isn't appropriate. He's the equivalent of a toddler incapable of grasping context, and he lacks any adult guidance to correct his behavior and learn boundaries. Those instances are harmless in comparison to Goku's unfortunate habit of touching people between the legs to identify their gender. Genitalia doesn't determine an individual's gender. Goku doesn't ask permission. The fault isn't this happy-go-lucky child but the creators deciding this should be an ongoing joke. When Dragon Ball came to America, Funimation's English dub censored the full-frontal nudity and toned down the most overt sexual jokes to make the series more palatable. They should have removed scenes altogether.

‘Dragon Ball Z’ Has Fun Subtext

When Dragon Ball Z rolls around, most of these recurring "gags" vanish or severely diminish. Master Roshi's still there, very unfortunately, but in general, Dragon Ball Z swapped out sex jokes for fighting. Therefore, Funimation focused on removing violence. Blood vanishes off the warriors' bodies. Characters never die; they go to another place before returning. One must read between the lines about sex, and finally, the horniness is fun. Saiyans, as it turns out, are hot for bossy, angry women. It's a canonical facet of the species, with Goku and Vegeta's (Ryō Horikawa/Christopher Sabat) marriages to Chi-Chi and Bulma as living examples.

The latter two are messing around and getting pregnant long before Vegeta, a former tyrannical leader, redeems his murderous self. Dragon Ball Z never depicts how they become an item, just the "surprise baby" part. Given Bulma's personality and her recurring attraction to bad boys, however, one can infer who initiated their hook-ups-turned-marriage. It's quite something for even an adult-oriented anime to have its female lead sleeping with the tsundere former bad boy, having a child out of wedlock, and not marrying him until years later. And she's a groundbreaking scientist to boot? The main progenitor of the advanced technology that frequently saves the heroes' lives? Dragon Ball Z still heavily favored its male characters over its handful of women, but that's the Bulma I've been waiting for. Her endgame is as satisfying as can be. It's heinous, even heartbreaking, that it follows so much abhorrence.

