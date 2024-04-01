The characters of the iconic Dragon Ball universe are commonly noted as some of the strongest characters in the anime medium. The series' consistent storytelling tactic of always upping their power scaling with each new story arc means their main warriors are constantly becoming more powerful. But the debate of who is deemed the strongest of them all is a common topic among the fan base.

From where the Dragon Ball Super franchise left off recently, the power scaling of the series has changed drastically since the last Dragon Ball series in the timeline. Whether it be Gohan's Beast form featured in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero or the emergence of Golden Freiza, the rankings since the days of Dragon Ball Z are far different. Characters who were once at the top of the power ranking are in far different places than they once were, especially with the introduction of the rulers of the multiverse in Dragon Ball Super. So, who are the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball? The answer is not as easy as it might seem.

10 Jiren

Currently Played by Eiji Hanawa (Japanese) & Patrick Seitz (English)

Jiren is one of the main antagonists of Dragon Ball Super and one of the strongest characters in the multiverse. He's so strong that he actually overpowers his own universe's God of Destruction. Not even Goku, who would go on to beat Jiren, overpowers Beerus, his universe's God of Destruction. Jiren is a being who is wholeheartedly dedicated to justice, so much so that he won't kill his enemies.

He does not like teamwork and is completely against any sort of friendship; he even went the length of fighting all of his battles completely solo and even won most of them. Jiren was so powerful that his battle against Goku forced the Saiyan to pull out his Perfected Ultra Instinct transformation, his most powerful transformation to date, just to win. Jiren has a tragic backstory, which explains his highly individualistic behavior and commitment to being the best warrior out there.

9 Broly

Currently Played by Bin Shimada (Japanese) & Vic Mignogna (English)

Having been in the Dragon Ball franchise for years before his canon appearance, Broly has been a fan-favorite character for quite some time. Known commonly as one of the most powerful Saiyans, with some believing he may be more powerful than Goku and Vegeta, Broly is a deeply caring Saiyan who loves his friends. Broly was recently thrown into the spotlight through the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Because he was believed to have a higher power level than Prince Vegeta, Broly was cast out of his planet, Vampa, as a child. While he may have a calm and collected demeanor on the surface, Broly can quickly shift into a violent and aggressive demeanor when faced with battle. This behavior can make him extremely powerful but also open to trickery, as he loses a lot of his better judgment to rage. Still, his skill in battle makes him a mighty opponent for even the most capable of fighters.

8 Vegeta

Currently Played by Ryo Horikawa (Japanese) & Christopher Sabat (English)

Also commonly known as Prince Vegeta due to his late father being the king of the endangered Saiyan race, Vegeta initially started as a villain for Goku to face early on. He was a ruthless, unsympathetic and cold-hearted man who had no problem killing others. After some time, he abandoned his old life to find peace on Earth and would go on to fight alongside Goku whenever the fate of the universe and his family, Bulma, Trunks and Bulla, was in danger.

In the past, Vegeta has consistently gone back and forth between being stronger and weaker than Goku, with both Saiyans constantly upgrading their power levels while trying to one-up each other. The fact remains that Vegeta is among the most powerful beings in the Dragon Ball universe. While he left his evil ways behind, he can often get set back by his pride, something he was not able to abandon.

7 Goku

Currently Played by Masako Nozawa (Japanese) & Sean Schemmel (English)

Being the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, Goku has to be pretty strong to win as many battles as he has. Persistently upgrading in power level, Goku's power scaling seems as if it'll never end. With the introduction of his newest transformation in Dragon Ball Super, the Ultra Instinct transformation, his max power level has skyrocketed far beyond what it's ever been. Goku is now more powerful than the multiverse's Gods of Destruction, given his easy defeat of Jiren from Universe 11.

Aside from his physical power level, Goku finds a ton of his strength in his mental power level. He's an incredibly determined fighter with seemingly endless willpower; at times, it even seems impossible to get Goku to willingly give up during a battle. He's got a great heart and sees the best in everyone, making him a true hero to the end. Goku loves a good fight, and his passion for battle and doing the right thing gives him more strength than any transformation ever could.

6 Frieza

Currently Played by Ryusei Nakao (Japanese) & Christopher Ayres (English)