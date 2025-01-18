Dragon Ball Daima is the latest installment of the Dragon Ball franchise, essentially a sequel to Dragon Ball Z and a prequel to Dragon Ball Super. Dragon Ball Daima begins with Gomah becoming the Supreme King of the Demon Realm after Dabura's death, who plans to summon Shenron and wishes to transform the warriors who defeated Majin Buu into children. After Gomah's eventual triumph, Goku and his friends' child-like forms head towards the Demon Realm.

Though the child forms of the characters are still pretty strong, they are not yet used to the smaller bodies, downgrading them from their prime form. With the introduction of new personalities like Kajin Duu or Tamagamis, the entire power structure of the original Dragon Ball franchise appears to be altered. Since most of the characters (including the child forms) haven't had a chance to demonstrate their real potency, ranking the characters based on strength is a tricky task. As such, expect the downscaling and upscaling of the characters on the list, since anything is now possible with the new abilities and Dragon Balls are frolicking.

10 Glorio

Like the other Shōnen anime series that embeds at least one character with enigmatic motives, Dragon Ball Daima's new inclusion, Glorio, is secretly working for/with Arinsu. Glorio is a demon from the Third Demon Realm, who accompanies Goku and Supreme Kai Shin in the Demon Worlds to gather Dragon Balls.

When it comes to fighting and strength, Glorio is no stranger. Glorio is a capable fighter, showcasing his capability of handling guns and magic. With his hand-to-hand combat and magic, Glorio could take care of the demon bandits and Gendarmerie soldiers, topple a Demon Beast, and force Goku to become Super Saiyan. Though Glorio succeeded in unarming Goku, he was no match for Super Saiyan.

9 Neva

Neva is a legendary Namek, residing in the Second Demon World. Dragon Ball Daima introduced Neva as a senile old character, who summons Shenron at the request of Supreme Demon King Gomah. Initially, Neva's actions of summoning the Dragon Balls on Earth appeared to be a mistake. However, Episode 11, “Legend,” shows that Neva was aware of his steps, and could've played senile to trick the Supreme King if Gomah had a different wish.

Since Neva does not belong to the Warrior Namekian class, he is not likely to possess a higher battle IQ or combat power. However, Neva's creation of Dragon Balls and Tamagami is no small feat, which makes him a very potent character. During Vegata's fight against Tamagami Number Two, Neva demonstrates his mystic powers, which heighten the powers of Tamagami. Though Neva has a tremendous affinity for magic, his ethics and morals make him it is plausible to not engage in any conflicts.

8 Piccolo

Piccolo has always been a complex, yet intriguing character in the Dragon Ball franchise. Though he began as a primary antagonist, Piccolo gradually evolved into a heroic and loyal friend of Goku. Perhaps the series' deliberate downgrade of Piccolo could've paved the way for Super Saiyan. To think of it, prime Piccolo, after his fusion with Kami, was considered stronger than Goku's Super Saiyan form for a time.

As of now, in Dragon Ball Daima, Piccolo hasn't engaged himself in any clashes and has left enemies at Goku and Vegeta's disposal. Though Piccolo could not keep up with the Super Saiyans, the strength gap between them might have narrowed, the series could establish Piccolo as a robust personality.

7 Gomah

In the Dragon Ball Z storyline, the death of the former king of the Demon Realm, Dabura, at the hands of Majin Buu, established an easy pathway for Gomah to assume the throne. Gomah is displayed as an arrogant Majin with a short temper, who likes disrespecting those around him. For instance, Gomah intimidated Warp, Degeseu, and even Neva.

Since the series has merely completed 13 episodes, several characters remain out of conflict, and Gomah is among them. Still, Gomah's childish tendencies and immature attention-seeking behavior should not determine his power. In Dragon Ball, power and behavior are two separate characteristics, and often childish behaviors demonstrate immense powers. Even the creator of Majin Buu, Marba, has expressed her concern over Gomah's amazing magical powers.

6 Majin Kuu

It was long known that Glorio and Dr. Arinsu were working together for an unspecified cause. The subsequent episodes revealed the aspiration of Arinsu to sit on the throne as the Supreme Ruler of the Demon Realm. Since she lacks physical capability, she gathered a fragment of Majin Buu and decided to create a new Majin.

Majin Kuu is a demonic creation of Marba using Saibaman seed, the essence of Majin Buu, and Arinsu's DNA footprints in saliva. With Arinsu's saliva, Majin Kuu is obedient to Arinsu and willfully obeys her commands, unlike Majin Buu. Majin Kuu has various abilities under his hood, which include using magic or Ki to fly, firing green splashes of energy using his palms, and shooting a tornado by rotating his body. Using these abilities, Majin Kuu boasted a formidable fight against Tamagami Number One, but the conclusion of the fight was not in favor of Arinsu.

5 Tamagamis

The Tamagamis are a powerful trio of entities, entitled to protect the Dragon Ball of the Demon Realm from Neva. Initially, the Dragon Balls of this realm were meant to be more of a reward for Namek's efforts. However, the evil individuals' foolish purposes led to the creation of Tamagamis.

Though Tamagamis are three different personalities, their relative strengths are not explicitly ranked. It may be possible that one Tamagami may be stronger than the other. Each Tamagami inherits unique abilities to stand up to the role of protector. For instance, Tamagami Number Three wields a hammer, Tamagami Number Two has a Trident, while Tamagami Number Three whirls a sword.

4 Majin Duu

After Majin Kuu's surrender against Tamagami, Arinsu heads forward to create another Majin using the remaining Buu's essence with Saibaman seed sown twenty centimeters deep in the soil concoction. Planting the seed deeper in Marba's soil makes the creation more powerful, but also tougher to control. However, the resultant, Majin Duu, turns out to be loyal and obedient to Arinsu.

Thanks to the rest of Majin Buu's essence, Majin Duu is the strongest among all Majins and his might could be demonstrated in a battle against Tamagami Number One. Despite being a newborn and still learning to fight, Duu was able to outmatch Tamagami with his powerful attacks like Mystic Ball, Angry Shout, and Rear Impact. Given the ease of Duu in defeating a Dragon Ball protector, fans speculate that Duu could be on par with Goku and Vegeta.

3 Goku

Perhaps Goku is the most severely hit character by Gomah's wish in Dragon Ball Daima. The first few episodes of the series were dedicated to showcasing how the new form has adversely impacted the reach and effectiveness of Goku. For instance, Goku could not levitate as usual after turning into the child form. Also, his kick attacks would not reach the target, indicating Goku is not yet matey with the new body. To cover up the loss of long-range, Goku resorts to the use of his Power Pol stick, calling back to his early days in the Dragon Ball series where he heavily used the stick.

Despite not being in his prime anymore, the protagonist still assumes a higher rank in terms of strength. Even in his mini form, Goku effortlessly transforms into a Super Saiyan 2 (SS2). Since Goku defeated Tamagami Two in SS2, without reaching his limits, Goku likely has unique masteries yet to display. Given Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3, Goku is presumed to enter a new transformation.

2 Vegeta

Dragon Ball fans might remember a conversation between Trunks and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, in which Trunks asks, "Do you really believe in your own hype that much?" to which Vegeta delivers an iconic line, "I am the hype." Since his debut in the anime, Vegeta has always been among the strongest characters. Though Goku achieved Super Saiyan 4 before Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta is the foremost perpetrator of Super Saiyan 3 in Dragon Ball Daima.

Trunks: Do you really believe in your own hyper that much? Vegeta: I am the hype!

As of thirteen episodes in the series, Vegeta has accomplished the greatest power among the heroes. With Super Saiyan 3, Vegeta outranked Tamagami Two, whose powers were elevated by Neva's magic.

1 Arinsu

Dr. Arinsu is an ambitious Glind in the Demon Realm and the elder sister of Supreme Kai Shin and Degesu. Though she appeared only for brief moments, the slides displayed her as a curious, enthusiastic character, who is patient yet power-hungry. Marba had already indicated that Arinsu would be unable to defeat Gomah by herself. But now Arinsu has Majin Kuu, Majin Duu, and Glorio to aid her. Fascinatingly, all three characters have made their way onto this list. Most importantly, Kuu and Duu appear very loyal to Arinsu, making it more stringent for Goku and friends to cross her way.

As for her powers (as for now), Arinsu is demonstrated to fly on a broomstick. Since she defeated an artificial Majin before Kuu, her powers should not be underestimated and confined to mere levitating.

