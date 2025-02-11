You only need to take one look at Dragon Ball DAIMA to realize that the anniversary series is a callback to two different moments in the Dragon Ball franchise. The first one is the very beginning, the 1986 anime series that featured Son Goku as a kid and kicked off the entire franchise. In a recent interview, Dragon Ball DAIMA producer Akio Iyoku revealed that there's an additional reference that served as the new series' starting point: Dragon Ball GT.

During the interview with Mantan Web, the producer revealed that the original goal of Dragon Ball DAIMA was to make a direct reference to Dragon Ball GT, and the reason was very simple: the team was aware that an entire generation grew up watching the older spin-off, and they decided to create something that the fans in their 30s would want to watch together with their kids. However, it was franchise creator Akira Toriyama who decided that instead of making only Goku get smaller, the entire cast should undergo this transformation. Iyoku commented that it ended up becoming the best decision in the long run:

“A big theme of this work is to have a wider audience, and although this is in hindsight, I feel that by making Goku smaller, the entry point has become wider. I never thought that everyone would be small, but of course it was Sensei’s idea. GT means ‘Grand Touring’, and we are trying to depict an adventure in ‘DAIMA‘ as well. It will have a different flow and form from ‘Super‘, where Goku steadily improves his strength. Even though Goku is small, the sight of him fighting by leaps and bounds using his Nyoibou stick looks fresh, and it will show a different appeal from ‘Super‘.”

'Dragon Ball GT' and 'Dragon Ball DAIMA's Similarities Are Clear

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Dragon Ball GT was also a spin-off series that diverged from the flagship show's main storyline, but its success is what prompted the team to make Dragon Ball DAIMA a remake of sorts of the 1996 anime series. GT was also not a manga adaptation: the new characters were created exclusively for the TV show, but all of that happened under the approval of Toriyama. Dragon Ball GT was also the last entry in the franchise to be released before the extensive gap until the franchise returned with Dragon Ball Super in 2015.

Since Dragon Ball DAIMA is only a celebration of the franchise's 40th anniversary, it looks like it won't return for Season 2. However, Iyoku also addressed the future of the franchise and stated that Dragon Ball will continue: "It is sure to be a beloved work for 50 years and beyond." Before whatever's next, Iyoku commented about the Dragon Ball DAIMA ending and called the climax battle "absolutely amazing."

Dragon Ball DAIMA still has three episodes to roll out, and it will end on February 28.