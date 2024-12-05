Nearly two months have passed since Dragon Ball DAIMA was released. Known to be one of the last works of the late Akira Toriyama, it is the sixth anime installment of the Dragon Ball franchise and was first announced in 2023. After months of waiting and with eight episodes already out on Crunchyroll, the anime streaming giant has announced the show's English dub and its official release date.

According to an official press release, Dragon Ball DAIMA's English dub will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, with more territories set to be announced. The English dub will feature the return of notable cast members in the Dragon Ball franchise, such as Sean Schemmel reprising his role of Goku, Kent Williams (One Piece Film: RED) as Supreme Kai, Christopher R. Sabat (My Hero Academia) as Vegeta, Monica Rial (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as Bulma, and Sonny Strait (One Piece) as Krillin. The first episode, titled "Conspiracy," will premiere in January 2025, with new episodes coming out every week.

Since its release on October 11, Dragon Ball DAIMA has received a high critic score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a MyAnimeList score of 7.89 percent. The show features a new original story that takes place after Goku (Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Christopher R. Sabat) defeat Majin Buu (Josh Martin) and Babidi (Duncan Brannan). The show's theme song was produced by Zedd, known for his songs like "Clarity" and "Stay The Night," and it's said to release at least a total of 20 episodes.

Akira Toriyama's Legacy With 'Dragon Ball', Explained

Toriyama is a Japanese manga artist, known for the creation of the Dragon Ball franchise. Outside the popular shōnen anime, he also worked on a One Piece one-short called Cross Epoch with Eiichiro Oda and was a character designer for Dragon Quest until his death. Dragon Ball was first published in 1984, and since then, it spawned multiple episodes and series, a trading card game, video games, and has reportedly sold over 260 million manga copies worldwide.

On March 1, 2024, Toriyama passed away at the age of 68 due to acute subdural hematoma. His death shocked the world. According to Fox13, world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and El Salvador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released official statements about his death. Meanwhile, various manga and comic book artists have shared their grief and how his work inspired theirs.

Dragon Ball DAIMA's English Dub will enter Crunchyroll on January 10, 2025. In the meantime, you can rewatch the Japanese Dub of the show on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Follow Collider to keep up to date with future updates.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Release Date October 11, 2024 Creator Akira Toriyama Seasons 1 Writers Akira Toriyama

