This week, the new series Dragon Ball DAIMA rolls out its final episode. It was a wild ride that surprised Dragon Ball fans at every turn, and we might get some last-minute reveals in Episode 20, titled “Zenkai”. However, there is one subtle element that makes the season finale special. The episode airs on the one-year anniversary of the death of Akira Toriyama, the mangaka who created the whole world of Goku and Frieza. The author died on March 1, 2024.

While the Dragon Ball DAIMA team hasn't officially announced if the episode date is a coincidence or not, it is extremely symbolic because Toriyama himself revealed that he had direct involvement in the creation of Dragon Ball DAIMA. Additionally, the anime series is a celebration of the entire franchise, which only underscores how important this final episode is. Last month, Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku revealed that it was Toriyama who pushed to make all characters in Dragon Ball DAIMA get transformed into kids. The original idea was to follow the Dragon Ball GT premise and make only Goku small, but Toriyama preferred to have fun with the concept and create something that would appeal both to adults who grew up watching Dragon Ball and their children.

Despite all the elements that make Dragon Ball DAIMA a celebratory event, this didn't happen by design. Iyoku also revealed last month that the new anime was originally planned as a direct sequel to Dragon Ball Z – the events take place immediately after the Majin Buu saga – but it wasn't until much later that the team decided they could use the story to commemorate the franchise's 40th anniversary. The series has callbacks to several major moments in the anime series.

'Dragon Ball DAIMA's Major Surprise Still Has Fans Reeling

Image via Toei Animation

One of the biggest surprises from Dragon Ball DAIMA was the transformation of Goku into his ultra-powerful form Super Saiyan 4. While it's not an entirely new form, the twist is that the warrior is now integrated into the main Dragon Ball franchise and, therefore, a canon character. The Super Saiyan 4 was originally introduced in Dragon Ball GT, a spin-off series from 1996 that wasn't based on any manga stories created by Toriyama. The anime did have the creator's seal of approval, though. He's the one who came up with the "Grand Tour" (GT) title of the series.

Toriyama kept himself involved with his creation in several of its iterations and would often take it upon himself to write and produce installments of the franchise. He's the one who penned the script for the series latest feature films: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Despite his passing, the franchise will live on "for 50 years and beyond," as Iyoku also confirmed.

The final episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA debuts on February 28 at 11:40 PM JST and will air its final scene after midnight, on March 1. You can stream the anime series on Netflix, Hulu or Crunchyroll.