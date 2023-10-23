Following the announcement of a new Dragon Ball anime coming every fan's way soon, Manga artist Toyotarou — known for sketching the Dragon Ball Super Manga — has revealed a new Goku sketch for the franchise's upcoming series, Dragon Ball: Daima. The anime series, which is set to premiere sometime in 2024, will see Goku and the rest of his friends being transformed back into their younger selves.

To celebrate the upcoming anime series, which was unveiled during the Dragon Ball panel at New York Comic Con, the image of a de-aged Goku was shared on the official Dragon Ball website. Of course, while no confirmation has been released yet, fans are already speculating that a new Manga will also presumably arrive soon, as Dragon Ball: Daima was also not a Manga canon — much like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero — though reportedly inspired solely by Akira Toriyama's creations.

The forthcoming anime will follow Goku and his friends getting tuned into their kid forms. As they delve into a journey to turn themselves back into their normal sizes, Toriyama, the Dragon Ball creator, previously revealed that Goku will be using a power that fans have "not seen in a long time."

'Dragon Ball: Daima' Will See Goku Like Never Before

Image via TOEI ANIMATION

Described as a Dragon Ball tale that was "never told before," the trailer for Dragon Ball: Daima brought fans back to the franchise's previous installments — from 1984 to 2022 — and quickly jumps into 2024, the Dragon Ball: Daima era, where the beloved characters are back to their youthful, baby forms. Toriyama also revealed the level of care going into the project, stating, “I came up with the story and settings, as well as a lot of the designs. I’m actually putting a lot more into this than usual. Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball world.

Dragon Ball: Daima will arrive in the fall of 2024, 40 years after the original Manga started its first publication. You can check out Toyotarou's drawing below: