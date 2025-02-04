Newly announced Dragon Ball DAIMA merchandise teases a major hint for the upcoming season finale! The popular series, which is approaching its season 1 finale, has fans seated at the edge of their seat. While the majority of the season revolved around Goku’s adventures, recent episodes saw the action get exponentially more intense. With just a few more episodes remaining, Goku and the gang will have to face off against what is expected to be the most ferocious Dragon Ball villains of all time.

Naturally, to go head-to-head in a fight with a nasty villain, the gang must resort to extreme measures, with the upcoming merchandise hinting at them taking the help of fusion. According to Screen Rant, Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to release a new line of collectible gashapon merchandise. The promo image for the release of the collectible merch features figurines of Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, Shin, Panzy, and Gomah and also teases a mystery character. Naturally, with all the anticipation circling the fight, fan theories have been running wild after spotting the hint. The secret character and the absence of the Goku figure give viewers reason enough to assume that the series protagonist will be the fighter going through the fusion — which is one of the most powerful techniques.

Currently, Goku is in possession of Join Bugs, which have been popularly used as a new method of fusion. All these insights, though exciting, are merely speculation and need to be taken with a grain of salt. Whether the theories turn out to be true is something that will have to wait until the Dragon Ball DAIMA Season 1 finale, which is expected to be released on February 28, 2025.

Demon King Gomah Poses a Threat to Goku and Gang

In Dragon Ball DAIMA, Episode 16, released on January 31, 2025, the Earth’s heroes face a major threat from Supreme Demon King Gomah. While the series inches closer to the finale with Goku and friends finally arriving in the First Demon World, Gomah has emerged as a deadly villain after having been considered less of a primary threat as the series progressed.

The opening of Supreme Demon King Gomah’s The Third Eye is set to change everything. Earlier in the season, he was introduced as a powerful figure who used Shenron to shrink everyone into child-sized bodies. He was also the one who kidnapped Dende to prevent the Dragon Balls from being used for the gang to return to their adult bodies. While viewers were led to believe that Dr. Arinsu and the Majins were going to be the difficult ones to take down, Gomah is expected to turn the tables in upcoming episodes. Goku and friends have defeated most of the big bad’s forces with the help of King Kadan, but the mission to rescue Dende is ongoing.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Season 1 is set to end with Episode 20, which will air on February 28, 2025. You can stream all previous episodes of the season on Hulu.