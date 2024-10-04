With only one week remaining until Goku and his friends return to our screens, Dragon Ball Daima has secured another streaming home for fans to watch their new adventures. In addition to airing episodes on Crunchyroll on the same day they are released in Japan, the hotly-anticipated anime is now bound for Netflix, albeit with episodes premiering at a slightly later date. Viewers in Asia will see new installments hit the platform starting on October 14, while users around the globe will have to wait until October 18, a full week past the series' debut.

Created by Toei Animation with input and designs from the late great Dragon Ball mastermind Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima takes viewers back to before Beerus and Whis ever came to Earth and began training Goku and Vegeta and follows everyone on a new pint-sized adventure. Thanks to a conspiracy, Goku and the Z-fighters have been shrunk down and are set for a journey to a new world to undo their transformation. The Supreme Kai joins the Saiyan, along with two new allies, Glorio and Panzy, for a wild ride to the demon realm and beyond, where they'll battle new foes who are bigger threats than ever thanks to the heroes' reduced sizes. Importantly, the series will also be canon to the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super as it takes place shortly after Goku defeated Majin Buu.

Daima brings a back-to-basics approach of sorts to the Dragon Ball franchise, with Toriyama emphasizing Goku's use of his old Power Pole from when he was a kid. This new adventure will unfold across 20 episodes with a heavy emphasis on action and the premiere episode will even extend the fun with an extra ten minutes to get viewers hooked. Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the legendary Shōnen franchise, it also represents Toriyama's last on-screen project in the world of Dragon Ball before his death. Plenty of familiar voices from the franchise are set to return, including the legendary Masako Nozawa as Goku, with Yumiko Kobayashi as Shin, the Supreme Kai. Newcomers for the series include Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, Fairouz Ai as Panzy, Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu.

Netflix Continues to Expand Its Anime Slate

Image via TOEI ANIMATION

In the race for streaming services to embrace the world of anime, Netflix has managed to make significant inroads with its acquisition of major shows. Although its release model for certain series like Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has (rightfully) not sat well with fans, the company has pushed aggressively forward to bolster its lineup of shows as they air in Japan and create originals like Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and, more recently, Terminator Zero. For the fall season, the streamer made a major splash by becoming a home for the acclaimed Dandadan while also lining up the anticipated Sakamoto Days for early 2025. This is all without mentioning its big budget live-action adaptations like One Piece which further affirms anime's place as a cornerstone of Netflix's business model.

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in Japan on October 11, at 11:40 PM JST and stream on Crunchyroll the same day for U.S. viewers. Netflix, meanwhile, will air episodes starting on October 14 in Asia and globally on October 18. Exact dates and times may vary by country.

