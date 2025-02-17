For this whole time, critics and fans alike have been referring to Dragon Ball DAIMA as the anniversary series that serves as a celebration for the Dragon Ball franchise's 40th anniversary. In a new interview with franchise producer Akio Iyoku, though, it was revealed that it's not quite the case. With the new series just about to hit its final episode and with new surprises being unveiled every week, this is yet another piece of news that left fans with their jaws dropped.

The revelation was made by Iyoku during an interview with the Japanese website Sakigake, which was translated by SupaChronicles. In the interview, the producer revealed that the celebratory status of Dragon Ball DAIMA was nothing more than a happy coincidence. And even though the show wasn't a celebration by design, they were happy to embrace it when the time came to release the series into the world. He stated:

"It wasn’t made specifically for the anniversary, but I’m really glad that it ended up coinciding with it. It’s incredible how long the series has lasted, but for us, it’s always been about moving forward – thinking about the next project, and then the one after that. That’s how we got here. When you try too hard to make something fit a specific milestone, it doesn’t always go as planned. But this time, things just naturally fell into place."

And by "falling" into place, Iyoku is referring to several aspects of Dragon Ball DAIMA. First, it's the fact that the new series alludes to the original Dragon Ball – when Goku was a kid – and, most importantly, has several connections with the popular spin-off Dragon Ball GT. In both versions, Goku is turned into a mini version of himself, but only in DAIMA do other characters go through the same transformation. The same producer revealed that the new show was planned as a way for long-time Dragon Ball fans to have the GT experience once again while settling down to watch with their kids.

'Dragon Ball DAIMA' Is Also a Farewell

Additionally, Dragon Ball DAIMA was the last entry in the Dragon Ball world to happen with the direct involvement of franchise creator Akira Toriyama. With his untimely death last year, it made perfect sense that the new show – which is canon and takes place immediately after the events from the Majin Buu arc – would be a celebration of the franchise and Toriyama's farewell to his masterpiece.

The question in fans' minds now is: if Dragon Ball DAIMA wasn't planned as an anniversary event, then what does the team have in store that was planned for the celebration? The producer teased new announcements down the line for the franchise, but so far this is all we know. Stay tuned to Collider to find out more news about Dragon Ball as soon as it is announced.

