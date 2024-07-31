The Big Picture Dragon Ball Daima is getting a premiere event this October for fans to celebrate the new series, Dragon Ball Daimatsuri, which will feature Son Goku's voice actor

The series is a prequel to Dragon Ball Super, set after Kid Buu's death.

The new trailer reveals blue Dragon Balls.

While the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Daima is expected to arrive sometime in October, with no precise date divulged yet, ComicBook has exciting news for fans. As reported, a world premiere event for the anime series has been announced, to be held pretty early into the original premiere month in Japan and titled "Dragon Ball Daimatsuri," where attendees will get to see the first episode of the series. What a treat for ever-devoted fans who just caught a glimpse of what’s to come in this anime only a week ago in an all-new trailer.

Dragon Ball Daimatsuri, the invite-only event, is set to take place on October 6 and plans to have Son Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa in attendance. In addition, there will be some huge updates for Dragon Ball games, such as Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Dragon Ball Legends, and Dragon Ball Super Divers.

As a prequel series to Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Daima will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the arrival of Whis and Beerus. And similar to Dragon Ball GT, the October-set anime will see a wish made on the Dragon Balls, transforming Goku and his associates into "Mini" versions of themselves. As teased in the synopsis: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

'Dragon Ball Daima' Unveils New Dragon Ball In Trailer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

About a week ago, a new trailer was released for the upcoming entry in the Dragon Ball franchise, offering a varied point of view on Goku. Unsurprisingly, the trailer promised the greatest adventure to come, with the lead character journeying through planets and areas that have never been seen. On top of that, the preview introduced viewers to a new kind of Dragon Ball, illuminated blue, which greatly differs from the golden ones seen with Shenron in the past.

Not to mention, as the latest anime adaptation added to the acclaimed franchise, Dragon Ball Daima will introduce a new direction that has never been witnessed before in the manga or anime releases. The franchise in its entirety was created by the late Akira Toriyama in 1984, beginning with the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Toriyama.

Dragon Ball Daima will air its first episode in Japan on October 6, but in the meantime, catch up on the sequel series Dragon Ball Super on Crunchyroll. Also, stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of the world premiere.

Dragon Ball Super Six months after the defeat of Majin Buu, The mighty Saiyan Son Goku continues his quest on becoming stronger. Release Date January 7, 2017 Cast Masako Nozawa , Takeshi Kusao , Ryô Horikawa , Hiromi Tsuru , Yûko Minaguchi , Naoko Watanabe , Kôzô Shioya , Mayumi Tanaka Seasons 5

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL