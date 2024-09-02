Rejoice Dragon Ball fans, for the wait is at long last over, Dragon Ball Daima now finally has a release date fixed for this fall. Get ready to meet an all-new version of Goku embark on a brand-new adventure as Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere its first episode on October 11. The premiere date is for Japanese audiences and while there’s been no word yet on when the series will be available for international audiences, that information can be expected to arrive sooner rather than later, as work has now been completed for the entire series.

Based on the manga created by the late Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima marks Toriyama’s last input in the anime series before his sad passing earlier this year. The series was created to coincide with the 40th-anniversary celebration of the fan-favorite manga of the same name. Mantan Web reports that the series will premiere in Japan on Friday, October 11th at 11:40 PM JST. This sees the franchise moved to a new late nighttime slot which has been planned as such to make it available to a wider audience. Also, all episodes of Dragon Ball Daima (expected to include 20 episodes) have been completed and will be released weekly on Friday nights. Programming director Yuichi Nakajima revealed this in a statement saying:

"All episodes of Dragon Ball Daima are done. Since it's a new work, we want it to be watched by a nationwide network. Until now, it was also broadcast on Sunday mornings, but Sunday mornings are not a nationwide network. We are also aiming for a time slot that Dragon Ball fans and the target audience can easily watch."

What Is ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ About?

Image via TOEI ANIMATION

Toriyama crafted Dragon Ball Daima’s story as a prequel to Dragon Ball Super. The series will see miniaturized versions of Goku and his gang setting off on an adventure to undo their transformation and return to their original shapes. The synopsis reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Masako Nozawa returns to voice the role of Goku. The series was directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and One Piece animator Aya Komaki for Toei Animation. Yuuko Kakihara supervised and wrote the scripts.

Dragon Ball Daima's special premiere episode will feature an extended 10 minutes when it premiers in Japan on October 11. Ahead of that, fans have a special premiere event to look forward to. Dubbed Dragon Ball Daimatsuri, the world premiere is an invite-only event set to take place on October 6 with Nozawa in attendance.