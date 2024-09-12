Although it’s been only ten days since Dragon Ball Daima finally set a release date after keeping fans in suspense forever, the highly anticipated anime series has now landed a streaming home. Created by the late Akira Toriyama and produced by Toei Animation, Dragon Ball Daima will arrive on October 11 in Japan, and considering the streaming update, fans outside of Japan will no doubt be relieved to not be left out of the fun. On the same day of its local release, the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll as the streaming service announced this on Thursday, September 12.

"[Dragon Ball Daima] will be available to stream with subtitles on Crunchyroll starting October 11 in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, followed by new weekly subtitled episodes simulcast with the Japanese TV broadcast."

With only a month left till the release of Dragon Ball Daima, fans can acquaint themselves with the storyline, which follows Son Goku and his friends as they go about their lives on Earth following the Majin Buu saga. Things seem alright for a moment until a wish is made on the dragon balls. Plus, as seen in the trailers, a couple of demons escape the Demon Realm and corrupt the dragon balls with a wish that turns Goku and his entire band into minis. This wish prompts Goku to go on a mission with the Kai to reverse the wish by collecting the dragon balls again; however, Goku will have to face the Demon Realm if he wants to return to normal.

All Episodes of 'Dragon Ball Daima' Are Ready

Earlier this month, when Dragon Ball Daima’s arrival date was announced, it was reported that all episodes of the series, likely up to 20 episodes, had been completed and would be released weekly on Friday nights. Programming director Yuichi Nakajima confirmed this in a statement, saying:

"All episodes of Dragon Ball Daima are done. Since it's a new work, we want it to be watched by a nationwide network. Until now, it was also broadcast on Sunday mornings, but Sunday mornings are not a nationwide network. We are also aiming for a time slot that Dragon Ball fans and the target audience can easily watch."

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in Japan on Friday, October 11, at 11:40 PM JST, while U.S. fans will be able to stream the anime on Crunchyroll on the same day. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Dragon Ball Son Gokû, a fighter with a monkey tail, goes on a quest with an assortment of odd characters in search of the Dragon Balls, a set of crystals that can give its bearer anything they desire. Release Date February 26, 1986 Cast Stephanie Nadolny , Mike McFarland Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

