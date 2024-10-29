From the looks of it, Dragon Ball fans couldn't wait to have Son Goku and friends back on their screens again. Dragon Ball Daima started its run a couple of weeks ago, and at Max, the anime series has already shot up to the top 3 among the most-watched titles on the streaming platform. The story breathes new life into the franchise: in this new season, a new villain decides to use the dragon balls to transform Son Goku and all warriors that defeated Majin Boo into kids so that they stop posing a threat to the new Supreme King of the Demon Realm.

Even though Dragon Ball Daima is not exclusive to Max — the series is also streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix — its numbers impress because the HBO streaming home is not the go-to platform when anime fans are searching for something to watch. According to FlixPatrol, Dragon Ball is currently the only anime series among Max's top five most-streamed titles, and chances are that the beloved show will continue to rank high because episodes are released weekly.

One reason that Dragon Ball Daima might be resonating with long-time fans of the anime is that the infant version of Son Goku calls back to one of the most appreciated entries in the franchise. In the original Dragon Ball series, which ran for 153 episodes from 1986 to 1989, we followed the adventures of Son Goku as a little kid learning how to inhabit a planet he wasn't a part of. Needless to say, Dragon Ball Daima features a lot of nostalgic elements that take fans back to the very beginning of the anime series.

Akira Toriyama Was "Deeply Involved" With 'Dragon Ball Daima' Before His Death

Additionally, Dragon Ball Daima comes with huge sentimental value for long-time fans of the franchise. The title was the last one that manga creator Akira Toriyama was involved in before his untimely death earlier this year. Before his passing, Toriyama revealed that, originally, Dragon Ball Daima was going to be developed without his direct involvement and he was going to be only a consultant. However, the more he participated, the less he could stay away from it. He stated:

"Dragon Ball DAIMA, which will be rolled out in 2024, was originally planned to be an original anime series without me, but as I gave advice here and there, I ended up getting deeply involved with the project without realizing it. I was not only involved in the overall storyline, but also in the worldview, character design, mechas, and other aspects. I hope you will enjoy watching the series, which I believe is not only intense and action-packed, but also full of plenty of substance."

