Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 18 of 'Dragon Bal DAIMA'Earlier this month, a Dragon Ball producer took to social media to make it official: the new anime series Dragon Ball DAIMA is not only canon, it is a direct sequel to Dragon Ball Z, and takes place after the Majin Buu saga. The clarification was necessary because, with the new episodes are a celebration of the franchise's 40th anniversary, so many fans thought it had no relation to the main saga. Since it is canon, though, a new development has just shaken the Dragon Ball fanbase to its core: in this week's episode, Goku transforms into his Super Saiyan 4, making the transformation part of the main Dragon Ball franchise forever.

The transformation takes place in Dragon Ball DAIMA's climax: the series is just about to end its run and there are just a couple more episodes to go. In this stretch of the story, super villain King Gomah was able to become a lot more powerful once he got ahold of his Evil Third Eye. This pushed Goku, Vegeta and his friends to take their transformations to the limit – and last week it seemed like the popular Super Saiyan 3 form would be their maximum strength.

We were wrong, though. In "Awakening," the 18th episode of the season, Goku makes the famous transformation that has had fans debating for decades. The reason why fans went at each other was simple: The Super Saiyan 4 was originally introduced in Dragon Ball GT, a spin-off series that featured characters who didn't exist in the original – and extremely popular – manga series. Now, with the "new" Saiyan making an appearance in Dragon Ball DAIMA, the franchise puts to rest discussions of it being canon or not once and for all. In order to underscore that, it's important to remember that Dragon Ball DAIMA featured the direct supervision of franchise creator Akira Toriyama, who was deeply involved with the new anime series until his untimely death.

'Dragon Ball GT' Connections Were Teased From The Start