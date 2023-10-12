Dragon Ball fans have been desperately waiting for some straw to cling to for a long time now and today, at New York Comic Con, the Dragon Ball panel gave them a hand. The brand new teaser trailer for Dragon Ball: Daima premiered today at the event. While the teaser trailer was initially blurred for the people watching the livestream online, the trailer is now out! The newly announced Dragon Ball: Daima will premiere in the fall of 2024.

The trailer starts with a quick warm-up of the Dragon Ball franchise’s TV history and well, it doesn’t take viewers long to figure out that Dragon Ball: Daima basically looks like Dragon Ball: GT and Dragon Ball Super had a baby. The newly announced anime series is drawn by the original creator, Akira Toriyama, and it’s going to be the next direct canon in the Dragon Ball franchise. The teaser shows a de-aged Goku (after the “now state your wish,” statement by Shenron) Vegeta, Bulma, and a whole lot more exciting things! The brief synopsis text under the video posted by Toei Animation also says that it’s a story never told in Dragon Ball before.

‘Dragon Ball: Daima’ Is Set Sometime Before the End of ‘Dragon Ball Z’

Image via Toei Animation

It’s unclear as to where Dragon Ball: Daima exactly falls in on the timeline but as per the teaser, “never told before” tease, and a de-aged Goku — it’s clear that the series is set sometime before Dragon Ball Z’s ending. While many may have been waiting for a sequel to Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball: Daima has surprised the franchise’s fans with a nostalgic trip back to the show’s roots. The most recent addition to the series hit theaters last year with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This film continued the narrative after Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the events depicted in the TV anime.

The newly-announced Dragon Ball: Daima is slated for a 2024 fall release — 40 years after the series’ inception. Check out the official teaser trailer below.