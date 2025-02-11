After an extended run, Dragon Ball DAIMA is finally reaching the end of its season. With just a few more weeks to wrap its story, the anime series released a trailer that plays up the events that will take place before Son Goku and his friends say goodbye one more time. Currently in episode 17, the series will end its run on February 28 with a total of 20 episodes.

Since it's all down to the wire in the last arcs of Dragon Ball DAIMA, the trailer doesn't beat around the bush and reveals that some intense fights will take place both in Son Goku's world and in the Demon Realm. Just recently, tiny Goku was able to transform into the powerful Super Saiyan 3, and the team will all band together in order to stand a chance against the powerful villain King Gomah. He will lead an epic battle that will cause a lot of destruction and challenge Vegeta, Piccolo and others to withstand his attacks.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is a celebration of the franchise's 40th anniversary. Long-time fans know fully well that it's been a long way for the story, and the new series is a bit of a callback to the franchise beginning, when Son Goku was just a child. The series was supervised by an enthusiastic Akira Toriyama — the creator of the Dragon Ball franchise — who celebrated the show before his untimely death. However, the mangaka was able to contribute with a lot of the series, and as he indicated, it all played out the way he intended to.

Is 'Dragon Ball DAIMA' Getting a Season 2?

Despite its immense popularity, so far there has been no announcement of Dragon Ball DAIMA getting a second season. Since the special series is a celebration of the franchise's legacy, it's likely that Toriyama and the production team planned it as a one-off. At the same time, Dragon Ball's popularity is as high as ever, and the franchise will certainly keep going. Earlier this year, Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku teased that there are projects in the works for 2025.

Dragon Ball DAIMA has been a hit series by any standards. Available in different platforms in the U.S., Netflix was the streamer that revealed numbers on a weekly basis. In several episodes, the anime series was able to gather over one million views globally and take the title to the most-watched charts on Netflix. Max didn't reveal numbers, but the series was also constantly featured in its list of most-watched shows globally.

Dragon Ball DAIMA will roll out new episodes every Friday until February 28. You can check out the trailer below: