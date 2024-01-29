The Big Picture Dragon Ball Daima introduces a unique twist in which Goku and his friends are transformed into children, setting up new storylines and character arcs.

The series takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Super but before certain key moments in the franchise's timeline.

The plot of Dragon Ball Daima will be canon and promises to bring back the basics of the anime with rudimentary martial arts, while also showcasing Akira Toriyama's modern art style.

If the void left by Attack on Titan has dulled your anime excitement in any way, fear not. The team behind Dragon Ball Daima is gearing up to reignite that spark. They’re here to make sure the adrenaline and nostalgia do not stop — Akira Toriyama, the producer and brains behind Dragon Ball Daima presented a new character trailer for the young and lively Goku at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024 on the second day of the event. Although the two-day event was mainly targeted at showcasing a variety of activities and tournaments related to the Dragon Ball gaming franchise, they had a special panel covering Dragon Ball Daima since it’s a highly-anticipated release among the fans of the anime.

Following the character trailer reveal, more artwork from Toriyama about the featured monsters and insights from the executive producer Akio Iyoku was shared. The details about the monsters and how they truly will incorporate into the lore, however, were kept under wraps. One thing’s for certain though — the plot of Dragon Ball Daima is going to be canon and it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. Toriyama’s modern style will be an eye candy in a Dragon Ball animation that takes the anime back to basics with some rudimentary martial arts.

The anime was announced last year in October 2023 at New York Comic Con with the official trailer release. In addition to Iyoku, Toei Animation is also closely working with Toriyama to bring the canon story to life. As for the plot — it’s evident that the series will have Goku and his friends facing an unusual challenge as they all become young. Goku will have to work with Kaioshin to fix this situation and of course, fans can expect a lot more of younger Chi-Chi, Majin Buu, Krillin, Mr. Satan, and of course — young Vegeta’s iconic one-liners.

Where Does ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Fit Into the Lore’s Timeline?

While the Dragon Ball universe has become massive and the vast majority of the franchise’s movies are not canon, Dragon Ball Super’s installments are considered canon to the overarching story. Therefore, Dragon Ball Daima also is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super. The series introduces a unique twist where the main characters, including Goku, are transformed into children. But this transformation happens before certain events like the arrival of Beerus, the God of Destruction.

So the series will likely follow a time that was skipped from the story as we already know it. However, the setting does set up a premise that will allow the creators to explore new storylines and character arcs for our beloved characters as they try and fight the curse. While the exact release date or streaming home is not yet known — Dragon Ball Daima will be released in the fall of 2024. Check out the new character trailer of Goku from Dragon Ball Daima below:

Dragon Ball DAIMA Dragon Ball Daima revolves around Goku and his friends, who are turned into children due to a conspiracy. To make things right, they plan to head to a new world.

