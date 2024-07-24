The Big Picture Dragon Ball Daima trailer teases new adventure with child-sized characters and blue Dragon Balls.

Franchise history includes original manga, anime series, films, and now Dragon Ball Daima.

The premiere is set for October 2024.

Dragon Ball Daima has released a new trailer a few months ahead of the anime series premiere, welcoming fans to the greatest adventure to come. This new entry in the acclaimed long-running Dragon Ball franchise, set to arrive this Fall, offers a different perspective on Goku, who'll be going on a new adventure through planets and areas that have never been seen. However, the series will take off with a peculiar event that turns Goku and the others into child-sized versions of themselves.

As seen in the thrilling teaser below, fans are introduced to a new kind of Dragon Ball while also getting a glimpse of the colorful adventure involving the Z-fighters. These Dragon Balls are revealed as illuminated blue in the trailer, a far cry from the golden ones seen with Shenron in the past. Furthermore, according to Dragon Ball Daima, the little versions of the fighters are not their younger forms; rather, they are described as "Mini" versions of themselves.

It should be noted that Dragon Ball Daima will introduce a new direction to the franchise that has never been witnessed in the manga or anime releases thus far. Created by Akira Toriyama in 1984, the Japanese franchise began with the reputable manga of the same name written and illustrated by Toriyama, which was then turned into a series in the manga anthology, Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1984 to 1995. Similarly, Dragon Ball was inspired by Journey to the West, a 16th-century Chinese novel, along with a combination of components of Hong Kong martial arts productions.

What Makes Up The 'Dragon Ball' Franchise?

The Dragon Ball franchise keeps gaining fans globally through various forms of media, including comics, animated works, and merch, among others. The original manga was adapted and divided into two anime series, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, which were broadcast in Japan for about a decade. Other animated feature films followed eventually, making twenty-one in total alongside three television specials, the anime sequel series Dragon Ball GT and the anime midquel series Dragon Ball Super.

The first Dragon Ball TV series, produced by Toei Animation, premiered in February 1986 and ran until April 1989, lasting 153 episodes. Dragon Ball Z followed in April 1989 and ran for 291 episodes until it wrapped in January 1996. In the same year of its conclusion, Dragon Ball GT premiered and ran until November 1997, comprising only 64 episodes. Almost two decades later, Dragon Ball Super came to life, launching in July 2015 until it ended in March 2018, with 131 episodes.

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in October 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Also, catch up on past episodes of the original Dragon Ball on Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball (1986) Son Gokû, a fighter with a monkey tail, goes on a quest with an assortment of odd characters in search of the Dragon Balls, a set of crystals that can give its bearer anything they desire.

