Bandai Namco's latest update to their 2D fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ is about to get a major player and power boost (for some, anyway; full patch notes here). In the current Season 3 / DLC 3 pass, additional playable heroes have so far included Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and Master Roshi, all of whom factored heavily (or were straight-up introduced) in the recent anime run of Dragon Ball Super. But an exciting addition from the otherwise infamous Dragon Ball GT series has fans all amped up and ready to add not one but two new fighters to the roster: Super Baby 2 and SSJ 4 Gogeta.

While the arrival of Super Baby 2 has already been announced, fans were waiting to see just how powerful the GT character would really be. That wait is over. An epic showcase of all of Super Baby 2's many move sets, combos, summons, and finishers -- along with in-depth analysis of all of the above -- recently played out on Bandai Namco's eSports channel on YouTube. It's ... intense!

Check out nearly 3 hours of Super Baby 2 action below:

We know that Super Baby 2 will arrive on Dragon Ball FighterZ this coming January 15th while SSJ4 Gogeta is probably due to arrive Spring 2021, likely in early March to coincide in time with the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event. However, FighterZ everywhere can pick up the FighterZ Pass 3 today and get two-day early access to the five additional fighters, including "their respective Z Stamp, Lobby Avatars, and set of Alternative Colors," some of which were teased in the video above. Are you ready? Fight!

Share Share Tweet Email

Kevin Feige Explains How Marvel Decides Which Characters Are Right for Disney+ vs. Movies With shows like 'Ms. Marvel' and 'She-Hulk' on the horizon, how does Marvel decide who's worthy of their own TV spinoff?