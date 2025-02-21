With almost 900 episodes spread across seven different series, Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has changed since its anime debut in 1986. The series started with an orphaned kid, Goku, training to be the best martial artist in the world and has evolved to Goku being part of an alien race that fights beings from across the galaxy and the multiverse. Although Dragon Ball laid the groundwork for this overarching story, Dragon Ball Z defined the shōnen genre (comics targeted towards adolescent boys and young men) and inspired other popular anime series like One Piece and Naruto. As influential as the franchise has become, the series has not moved past its main character, Goku.

In Dragon Ball, audiences grew to love Goku for his silly innocence and bold determination to be one of the best fighters in the world. He cares deeply for his friends and will protect them at all costs. With his warm nature and ability to see the good in people, many of his foes have eventually become allies with him when protecting the universe. By Dragon Ball Z and onwards, he reaches limitless power levels and unlocks new transformations that young fans try to recreate with their imagination. How much angrier and more powerful can he get? Is strength equal to character growth? While it's amazing to see how far he's come as a fighter, Goku's development as a character in Dragon Ball Z has hit a hard stop. Even as an adult, Goku still has a childlike way of thinking that isn't fun to watch anymore, especially as the lead of a franchise. Dragon Ball Z had a way to move on from Goku, but he was too beloved of a character to sideline.

Gohan Was Intended To Lead 'Dragon Ball Z'