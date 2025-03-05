How does a franchise become as big as Dragon Ball? There isn't a simple formula to success, but every creator follows a set of rules that end up becoming the staple of a specific title. During an interview on the podcast KosoKoso, Shonen Jump editor Kazuhiko Torishima talked about the creation of the manga series and the years he spent working closely together with Dragon Ball creator, the late Akira Toriyama.

Weekly Shonen Jump is a manga periodical that often reveals new titles to the world, such as One Piece, Naruto, Slam Dunk, and Demon Slayer. As an editor on the anthology, Kazuhiko offered input on several major titles. In the case of Dragon Ball, he revealed that the secret to its enormous success was to always keep it simple. He stated:

"In 'Dragon Ball,' clear-cut roles work best — the good guys are good, the bad guys are bad. Toriyama was never inclined to create intricate plots with double-crosses and elaborate twists. Instead, he would drop hints without developing complex backstories. His storytelling style was simple and direct, aimed at a young audience, without excessive flashbacks or long-term mysteries to unravel. When a plot needed a twist, he often introduced new ideas suddenly."

'Dragon Ball's Story Was Decided On a Week-to-Week Basis