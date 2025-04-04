The world of anime and manga was never the same after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died. However, it's pretty safe to say that Toriyama-san's legacy will live on forever, and his fans and pupils will keep the Dragon Ball show going. The Dragon Ball Super manga entered a lengthy hiatus following the author's death, but recently the series returned to a one-shot chapter in which creator and illustrator Toyotarou paid homage to the mangaka.

The illustration celebrating Toriyama's body of work came in some special pages of Dragon Ball Super's chapter #104, titled "The Birth of Saiyaman X." The story focuses on Trunks and his obsession with superheroes. In one of the special pages, Toyotarou illustrated a page populated by several characters created by Akira Toriyama, and the artist didn't limit himself to the Dragon Ball franchise. Goku is right at the center of it, of course, but you can also find characters from lesser-known Toriyama stories like Dr. Slump, Sand Land, Go! Go! Ackman and others.

There was no better person to pay this tribute, since Toyotarou was hand-picked by Toriyama himself to be his successor. He was responsible for helming the spin-off manga title Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission and then moved on to illustrate Dragon Ball Super. In the one-shot chapter, the author teased readers to "look forward to future developments," which essentially tells Dragon Ball fans that the franchise took a necessary hiatus to mourn its creator, but it will come back soon. Toriyama died on March 1, 2024.

Future Of 'Dragon Ball' Is Still A Mystery

Image via SHUEISHA

Fans are understandably eager to know how the Dragon Ball world will keep turning without Toriyama at the helm, but the fact is that, for now, they have little to complain about. Just a couple of months ago, viewers were able to watch a brand-new series that featured the direct participation of the creator before his death. Dragon Ball DAIMA featured inputs from Toriyama — he's the one that wanted all the characters to be turned into kids — and it celebrated the franchise's whole legacy by making a special character canon and wrapping the season on a high and symbolic note.

But Dragon Ball won't stay quiet for long. It is still one of the most popular franchises in the world, and one of the titles that introduced — and still introduces — a lot of new fans to the manga and anime world. In a recent interview, Dragon Ball DAIMA producer Akio Iyoku revealed that he was optimistic about the future, and stated that Dragon Ball could go on "for 50 years and beyond."

