You don't need to be a collector to understand that first editions of popular items are valuable. However, we only really discover how valuable something can be when it goes up for auction. This week, a bidder proved just how relevant Dragon Ball can be when the very first chapter of the Akira Toriyama manga was sold for a whopping 3.8 million Yen — which is equivalent to $25,600.

Even though the value isn't exorbitant when you compare it to other pop culture items, we do have to remember that we're talking about a magazine whose issues typically cost 3 dollars — and back in the 80s, each issue of the magazine cost a little bit more than $1. The auction item was the edition was the 51st issue of Shonen Jump magazine, in which the very first chapter of Dragon Ball was published in 1984. The story kicked off the adventures of a young Goku who arrives at Earth and decides to join a new friend in the search for the seven mystical Dragon Balls.

Since no one could guess the massive hit that Dragon Ball would become in the following years, very few copies of the magazine can be found in good condition today, over 40 years later. So it is a true collector's item and a valuable possession for die-hard fans of Dragon Ball. According to Yahoo! Japan, the auction took place on March 7 and the opening bid was ¥500,000. The final value was more than seven times than the magazine's initial bid.

Anime fans know the name Weekly Shonen Jump pretty well — the Japanese periodical is the reference in manga titles. Many titles that changed the history of anime and culture throughout the world were first released in the magazine like Naruto, Yu Yu Hakusho, One Piece, Demon Slayer and many, many others. The magazine remains a staple of entertainment, with more than one million copies sold weekly in Japan.