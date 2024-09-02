Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z is one of the longest-running anime if not the oldest. With plenty of spinoffs to its name—Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball DAIMA—it’s no wonder it’s one of the most popular anime to exist currently in the modern-day anime world. Even before anime was popular, Dragon Ball garnered plenty of attention, fans, and popularity for its exciting yet funny plot and cast, making for one of the most unforgettable anime experiences ever.

A cultural phenomenon in its own right, Dragon Ball is a series that features superpowers, alien creatures, and multiple universes. The wide scale of what Dragon Ball has accomplished and its growing potential are already impressive, and part of what makes that impressive is the powers featured in Dragon Ball. Globally, Goku’s Super Saiyan ability has been a cultural phenomenon in itself, shocking and thrilling fans everywhere. But what about the abilities that deserve more credit? Here’s to the techniques and powers that made Dragon Ball power-ups possible.

10 Fist of Four Bodies

As used by Tien

The Fist of Four Bodies, otherwise known as Multi-Form, is the ability to split oneself into four duplicates or clones to fight as a group as opposed to a single individual. This technique was created by Triclops, the ancient group of three-eyed people that Tien is a descendant of. This is a technique that Tien uses, though Perfect Cell has since perfected it in Dragon Ball Z.

While not the most overpowering skill, when used by potentially strong characters, it can absolutely be a devastating technique. The Fist of Four bodies is useful as it is a legit cloning technique that allows the clones to use any technique or power that Tien does, and they do so simultaneously. Though it provides quantity support in battle, the quality of each clone’s power is decreased significantly since the original user's power is spread thin over the four duplicates. The energy that the user has is reduced significantly, proving to only sometimes be worth it.

9 Candy Beam

As used by Buu

Candy Beam is a transfiguration technique used by Buu. As Buu is known to frustrate or upset easily sometimes, he throws a temper tantrum and uses his Candy Beam to transform whoever he wishes.

This technique works by Buu pointing his antenna at a victim and casting an energy wave at them. This, in turn, turns said victim into any kind of candy he wants. Extremely overpowered and frightening, as Buu will devour said candy, from an outsider’s perspective, Candy Beam is such a comical and hilarious technique that was only used during the Buu arc. Granted, Dragon Ball fights tend to be rather serious, so it wouldn’t make sense to use Candy Beam often, as that could ruin the potential stakes of a battle, but for the hilarious Buu arc, it was totally worth it.

8 Hellzone Grenade

As used by Piccolo

Similar to Piccolo’s Scattershot technique, Hellzone Grenade is a variation of that. After charging himself up, Piccolo can shoot several spheres toward an opponent, though it's hardly accurate (and it's not meant to be).

Essentially, the point is for the spheres to surround the enemy and rain down on them, creating a devastating explosion of light and energy that does harm the enemy. Piccolo has been seen using this variation against Android 17, though it unfortunately proved unsuccessful.

7 Healing

As used by Dende

Though various characters use healing through different techniques, Dende’s healing ability is established during the Namekian arc of Dragon Ball Z, a gift from the Namekian elder. He uses it mostly during the Saiyan Saga, where he heals Vegeta most notably.

While an incredibly useful technique, depending on the user, it is also a very restricted and guarded one. For example, not everyone can heal. Secondly, healing only goes as far as the power level of the healer. For Dende, healing Goku becomes more and more difficult the more his power grows. Likewise, healing is also good for restoring Ki, healing health, and closing wounds. Both a difficult and wonderful technique to master, healing, in general, is a little underrated, as it works just as well as the popular Senzu Bean.

6 Afterimage Technique

As used by Goku

The Afterimage technique is the ability to move so fast that the user leaves an image of them behind themselves. Not to be confused with cloning, as this image is just that and not a duplicate.

There are plenty of uses for the Afterimage technique, such as confusing enemies and opponents or using it as a counterattack to distract an opponent. This works successfully, as opponents don’t usually suspect the Afterimage technique is being used simply because it happens so quickly.

5 Time Freeze

As used by Guldo

Time Freeze doesn’t need any more context, it does just as the name suggests: Freezes time. Though this is an ability only Guldo has mastered, it has a large drawback: time only freezes for as long as Guldo can hold his breath.

Though not incredibly impressive, Time Freeze works to stop time for a brief amount of time, either to escape foes or have the upper hand against an enemy. Obviously, in Guldo’s case, it is really only good for hiding, as it musters up a ton of energy and oxygen just to use.

4 Solar Flare

As used by Tien

A technique developed by the Crane School where Master Shen and Mercenary Tao taught, Solar Flare is used by Tien, who attended the school, though other Dragon Ball fighters end up learning it as well. It is a technique that flashes a bright white light toward enemies.

The Solar Flare, while not at all powerful offensively, is a good defensive tool to use in his battles, and Tien has used it numerous times to gain the upper hand, comedically, using it against enemies and even sometimes spamming it. It’s a very useful and effective tool that gives the user whatever time they need to plan their next attack.

3 Spirit Ball (Yamcha)

As used by Yamacha

The Spirit Ball—not to be confused with Goku’s Spirit Bomb—is an attack used by Yamcha, an old friend and rival of Goku’s stemming from Dragon Ball. It is an energy sphere that Yamcha can control, being able to guide it easily.

Spirit Ball was first used against Kami in the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament, back when Kami was in disguise as a human named Hero. Upon using this, Kami praised Yamcha’s Spirit Ball. Though this was used primarily back when Yamcha was considered a formidable foe and ally, it still has its merits for being able to be controlled and guided where it needs to be, in addition to the power behind it. Yamcha created and perfected this simple yet powerful technique. It and its variations deserve to be used more often if Yamcha ever decides to fight again.

2 Evil Containment Wave

As used by Master Roshi

The Evil Containment Wave is a sealing technique developed by Master Roshi’s teacher, Master Mutaito. This technique and its ofuda are meant to seal demons away, though if the user who uses this technique does have enough lifeforce, they die soon after.

Despite its name, it can be used to seal any creature or entity, evil or not. That’s what makes this power so deadly, but its drawbacks make sense to why it’s hardly ever used. Initially used on King Piccolo by Master Mutaito, Master Roshi used this technique, but fails to seal away King Piccolo. This technique has been learned by Tien, who has found a way to use a scaled-down version. Both extremely powerful and equally dangerous, the Evil Containment wave is such an underrated technique that can either save the day or ruin somebody else’s.

1 Stone Spit

As used by Dabura

Stone Spit is a specific technique used by Dabura during Dragon Ball Z. When faced by Piccolo and Krillin, he uses Stone Spit to turn both of them into stone.

Stone Spit is an extremely overpowering technique, as it allows the user to turn anyone and anything into stone. Those who are turned to stone can only be turned back upon Dabura’s death, but if any stone is cracked or shattered, such as when Piccolo was, then the victim will die due to a severance of limbs. An extremely powerful and worrisome power, Dabura’s Stone Spit technique is like no other.

